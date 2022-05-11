Bhopal: 'COVID-19 warrior' arrested for raping woman

In April last year, the accused converted his auto-rickshaw into a free ambulance service during the second wave of COVID-19

Bhopal: Police here have arrested an auto driver, who emerged as a COVID-19 warrior by providing people oxygen during the second wave, for allegedly raping a woman.

Javed was booked after his tenant filed a rape complaint against him. In April last year, he converted his auto-rickshaw into a free ambulance service during the second wave of COVID-19, according to India Today.

The victim used to live with her husband as a tenant at Javed's house, Aish Bagh Police station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria informed the publication.

As per her complaint, Javed used to molest her whenever she was alone at home. One day, when her husband was out for work, Javed came into her room and allegedly raped her, the victim alleged.

Later on, the victim informed about this to her husband, who got into a dispute with Javed and eventually the couple moved out of his house. However, Javed continued to chase and threaten her, India Today report stated.

When the accused threatened to defame her, the woman filed a complaint at the police station in the Aish Bagh area. A case was registered under Sections 376(2)N and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Javed was arrested later.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.