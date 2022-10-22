Festivities continue to remain in the air as India decks up to celebrate one of its major festivals Diwali with great passion and excitement. The festival is celebrated in different manners across the country and each state follows its unique manner to celebrate Diwali. While North Indian states celebrate Diwali by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, people in West Bengal celebrate the day by worshipping Goddess Kali on the evening of Diwali, thus also called Kali Puja in the state.

However, the celebrations of Diwali commence a few days before the main day as the country begins by celebrating Choti Diwali. Similarly, people in West Bengal also celebrate this day in their own version of Halloween i.e., by observing Bhoot Chaturdashi, a day before Kali Puja.

Usually celebrated a day before Kali Puja, this year Bhoot Chaturdashi falls on the same day which is on 24 October 2022, Monday. According to the Hindu calendar, the day is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik and is observed in a bid to ward off evil spirits or ghosts from their homes.

How is Bhoot Chaturdashi celebrated in Bengal?

On the day of Bhoot Chaturdashi, people in Bengal start the day by waking up early in the morning and taking a bath before sunrise. Later in the evening, special poojas are carried out where idols of Lord Yamraj, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Vishnu are worshipped in the house.

Apart from that, people also light 14 diyas or earthen oil lamps, also called ‘Choddo Prodeep’ in their houses as they believe that it symbolises the 14 forefathers who arrive on the night of Bhoot Chaturdashi and therefore are warded off with the diyas. The lamps are kept at the doors, outside the windows, near the Tulsi plant, and in other places.

In addition to that, people also cook 14 different types of leafy vegetables, also called ‘Choddo Shaak’, and serve them as ‘bhog’ or prasad as a part of the celebrations. Following these rituals, Goddess Kali is worshipped after dusk and devotees pray for their safety and well-being.

