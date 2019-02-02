Budget 2019
Bhima Koregaon violence case: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde, offers him interim protection till 11 Feb

India Asian News International Feb 02, 2019 17:28:56 IST

Pune: Labeling the arrest as illegal, a Pune Sessions Court on Saturday ordered the release of activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

File image of Anand Teltumbde. News18

"As per the Supreme Court order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till 11 February. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes sessions court, High court and Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail," the Pune Sessions Court observed.

The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist. He was kept at Vile Parle police station in Mumbai.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. On 1 January, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

