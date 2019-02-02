Budget 2019
Bhima Koregaon violence: Pune Police arrest activist Anand Teltumbde in Mumbai after court rejects his anticipatory plea

India Asian News International Feb 02, 2019 10:05:44 IST

Pune: Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, has been arrested by the Pune Police from Mumbai early morning on Saturday. The Pune Sessions Court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail application of the activist and professor.

Anand Teltumbde. Image courtesy News18

Anand Teltumbde. Image courtesy News18

"In my view, there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged commission of the offence. Moreover, investigation in respect of present applicant/accused is at a very crucial stage," said an order pronounced by special judge KD Vadane."

Presently, he has been kept at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai.

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On 1 January last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, leaving one dead and several injured.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 10:05:44 IST

