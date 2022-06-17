Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar arrested for issuing Rs 1-crore bounty to cut Nupur Sharma's tongue

According to the Delhi Police, the complaint against Tanwar was registered by BJP's Gurugram youth wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi

Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly issuing bounty of Rs one crore for whosoever cuts the tongue of now suspend BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her "derogatory" remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The video on Tanwar announcing the Rs one crore bounty was uploaded on social media and the arrest was made taking cognisance of the clip.

According to police, the complaint against Tanwar was registered by BJP's Gurugram youth wing president Sarvapriya Tyagi. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the Bhim Sena chief from his residence.

"The man is heard making life-threatening remarks and is trying to spread hatred," police said.

He has been booked under sections 109 (punishment for abetment), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 of (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tanwar is also accused of inciting violence through his one-and-a-half-minute long video uploaded on YouTube a week ago, where he had called for violence against Sharma.

The video post was uploaded on social media platform at the time when protests were being carried out in spate across country against Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a prime time debate on a national TV news channel in May.

Tanwar has also allegedly made another derogatory statement about Sharma while participating in a debate on a TV news channel.

What did Sarvapriya Tyagi say in his complaint against Satpal Tanwar?

In his complaint, the BJP youth wing leader said that the Bhim Sena chief's statements against Sharma is a disrespect to all the women in society. He further said that he had apprehensions that Tanwar's call for violence would create a life-threatening situation for the former BJP spokesperson and her family.

Tyagi also alleged that Tanwar has been frequently uploading hate speech videos on social media aimed especially against Hindus.

