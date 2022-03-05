Bhilai Steel Plant recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for apprentice posts; check details here

Candidates who are applying for the post must posses a BTech degree (for Graduate Apprentices) or Diploma (for Polytechnic Apprentices)

The deadline to apply for the Graduate and Technician Apprentice posts for the one-year Apprentice programme at Bhilai Steel Plant ends today, 5 March. Interested candidates can visit the official website - portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat and apply for the vacancies.

It is to be noted that the company has invited only those candidates who have not had apprenticeship training in the past, or are currently taking apprenticeship training (as defined by the Apprenticeship Act 1961/1973), as per the official notice.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are applying for the post must posses a BTech degree (for Graduate Apprentices) or Diploma (for Polytechnic Apprentices).

Selection procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted on merit basis. “Candidates shall be informed about their selection via email / BOAT portal as per which they have to report at the designated place and time,” said the official notice.

Selected candidates must report to the training centre within two weeks of receiving their offer letter, otherwise, their selection will be cancelled.

With this recruitment drive, the company aims to fill 18 Graduate and 17 Technician posts for its one-year Apprenticeship pots. The vacancies consist of six posts of Graduate Engineer in Electrical, Mechanical, and Mining departments. The Technician vacancies consist of six posts of Diploma Engineer in both Civil and Metallurgy departments, as well as five posts of Diploma Engineer CS/IT.

Residents of Chhattisgarh will be given priority over others, according to the recruitment notice. Applications from candidates belonging to other states will only be considered if there is any post left after the selection process and the vacancy cannot be filled by Chhattisgarh residents.

As per the official notice, the apprenticeship posts are indicative and may change at any time during the engagement period, based on the needs of the organisation.

Check the official notice here.

For more details and queries regarding the Apprenticeship process, candidates are advised to visit the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in/boat.

