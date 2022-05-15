Chauhan said to reporters that the Tikait brothers were trying to politicise the organisation which was unacceptable to farmers

In a major development followed by a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has split into two on the death anniversary of founder Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Those disappointed with farrmer leader Rakesh Tikait have formed a new front with Rajesh Singh Chauhan as its chief.

As per PTI, his outfit will be called the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik), Chauhan said. "Arajnaitik" means apolitical in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh | Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait will be the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) but we have decided to form a separate union that will be 'Bharatiya Kisan Union Non-political': Rajesh Singh Chauhan, national vice president BKU pic.twitter.com/7aQtiOdf8m — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2022

According to a report by Tribune India, the breakaway group, claiming to be the real BKU, has 'removed' Naresh and Rakesh Tikait from the posts of president and spokesman respectively.

Chauhan said to reporters that the Tikait brothers were trying to politicise the organisation which was unacceptable to farmers.

"We are an apolitical organisation and will remain so," said Chauhan.

Chauhan said there has been a difference of opinion within the BKU for the past eight to nine months.

"We wanted to go without any platform which is political and work in the interest of the farmer. We changed our path and will expand this organization from state to country level, after a few days we will hold a press conference in Delhi," Chauhan said.

As per PTI, speaking at an event here, Chauhan alleged that he from time to time tried to put forward his opinion but was ignored.

Senior BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait "neither listen to workers nor pay any attention to problems of farmers", he alleged.

"They have got into bad company and insulted us in one or the other way. I wholeheartedly supported Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait but when the elections came, they deviated from the ideal of Mahendra Singh Tikait," Chauhan alleged.

"They ventured into political mess and had made this organisation a puppet in the hands of political parties. I was extremely saddened and pained by this,” Chauhan said.

"Rakesh Tikait was influenced by political parties. He campaigned for one party, while opposed the other party," Chauhan said but did not name any political party.

About the BKU (A), he only abided by the decision of workers and farmers. Chauhan claimed that he was a "senior sipahi" of the BKU than Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait, PTI said.

As per a report by ANI, Rakesh Tikait had denied the reports of the Union extending support to any political party in the run-up to the Assembly elections in five states.

He arrived at Magh Mela to attend a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of farmers at Parade Ground on Tuesday. He said, “We will not support anyone in this election.”

His statement came after his brother Naresh Tikait had appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, after a few hours of the meeting with BJP’s Sanjeev Balyan in Sisauli, the BKU chief withdrew his statement and said that he is not supporting anyone.

As per ANI, the three farm laws were repealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November. These bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on 23 November.

Tikait has threatened to restart agitation if the farm laws are re-introduced by the Centre.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, had suspended their agitation and returned to their homes.

With inputs from agencies

