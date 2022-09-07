Bharat we live in is united, Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma also shared a photograph of first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday mocked Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and said Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan if they want unification as today’s India is “resilient, robust and united.”

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Comedy of the Century! The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification,” Sarma tweeted.

He also shared a photograph of first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India.

Meanwhile, ahead of the launch of its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Wednesday, the Congress said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a “new beginning”. Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning. “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too,” he said in a tweet later.

“Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome,” he said.

He is scheduled to attend an event at 4:30 PM in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel will be present.

Stalin will present a national flag made of khadi to Gandhi who will hand it over to Seva Dal workers who will manage the Yatra throughout. “September 7 2022. A day when India’s oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning,” he said.

With the launch of the 3,570 km Yatra at a mega rally, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies. After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the rally where the yatra will be formally launched.

