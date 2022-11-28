Bharat Jodo Yatra: If you shave you will look like Nehru, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi grew his beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, about which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that Rahul Gandhi now looks like Saddam Hussain
Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his statement regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the beard on his face.
“I did not say anything about Rahul Gandhi’s look. I just said that with time your face has started looking like Saddam Hussain, but if you shave you will look like Nehru,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Rahul Gandhi has started the journey from Kanyakumari representing Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 and he reached Madhya Pradesh on Monday (November 28). This is the 82nd day of his journey.
Rahul Gandhi grew his beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, about which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that Rahul Gandhi now looks like Saddam Hussain.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
In Gujarat polls, Congress up for the worst electoral defeat in history
Congress may slide to third position on around 50 assembly seats, predominantly in southern and eastern regions, signifying another low in upcoming Gujarat Assembly election 2022
Gujarat polls 2022: Felt pain of farmers, youth, tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi
In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights
'What Chinese army couldn't do, done by demonetisation, flawed GST': Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi
On Sunday, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Indore, the cleanest city in the nation