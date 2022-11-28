Bharat Jodo Yatra: If you shave you will look like Nehru, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells Rahul Gandhi

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rahul Gandhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified his statement regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the beard on his face.

“I did not say anything about Rahul Gandhi’s look. I just said that with time your face has started looking like Saddam Hussain, but if you shave you will look like Nehru,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Rahul Gandhi has started the journey from Kanyakumari representing Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7 and he reached Madhya Pradesh on Monday (November 28). This is the 82nd day of his journey.

Rahul Gandhi grew his beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, about which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented that Rahul Gandhi now looks like Saddam Hussain.

