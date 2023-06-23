'Bharat Jodo' vs 'Bharat Todo': Rahul Gandhi flags ongoing war of ideology in country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that there is a war of ideology going on in India between the Congress party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the party workers at the Bihar State Congress office, Gandhi said that on one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love,” he said.

“All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP,” the former Congress chief said, adding, “In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see,” he added.

“As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka. I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win,” Gandhi claimed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader KC Venugopal were also present at the party office ahead of the Opposition leaders’ meeting.

“There is a war of ideology going on in India. On one side is the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other RSS and BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology. Congress party’s DNA is in Bihar,” Rahul Gandhi said to party workers in Bihar’s Patna.

“BJP is working to spread hate, violence and break the country. We are working to spread love and unite,” he added.

Ahead of the Opposition’s party meeting, Rahul said Opposition parties have come here today and together we will defeat BJP.

Hitting out at BJP and he said we will win Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and BJP will be nowhere to be seen. We will win because we stand with the poor.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Bihar’s Patna to attend the Opposition leaders’ meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with an aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

While addressing the party workers Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that if the party wins in Bihar they can win across the country.

“If we win Bihar, then we can win across the country,” Kharge said while addressing the party workers in Patna. He also appealed to the people to unite and work in favour of the country and its democracy.

“I appeal to you to come together despite differences and work in favour of the country and its democracy. We must take forward what Rahul Gandhi has started,” he said.

Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As leaders of several opposition parties arrived in Patna on Thursday, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary decided to skip the conclave due to a “pre-decided family program”. Chaudhary, however, hoped the meeting will be an “important milestone in the path of opposition unity”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti were among the leaders who reached Patna ahead of the meeting.

On her arrival in Patna, Mamata Banerjee called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav and his son and state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The Opposition picked Patna as a venue for its meeting as it represents the 1974 call of total revolution by Jayaprakash Narayan that toppled Indira Gandhi’s majority government.

With inputs from agencies

