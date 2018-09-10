You are here:
Bharat Bandh: TDP organises protests against petrol price rise; Chandrababu Naidu says hike becoming 'unbearable burden'

Press Trust of India Sep 10, 2018

Amaravati: Scores of Opposition workers were taken into custody across Andhra Pradesh on Monday as they staged protests as part of the 'Bharat Bandh'.

While the Congress gave the bandh call to protest the rise in prices of petroleum products, Left parties and Jana Sena also joined in support.

File Image of N Chandrababu Naidu. Getty images

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also organised protests separately protesting the steep hike in prices of petroleum products.

During his regular teleconference with party leaders, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Centre over the petrol price hike and said it was leading to escalation in prices of essential commodities.

"This is becoming an unbearable burden on the common man," he said.

As a precautionary measure, the State Road Transport Corporation suspended some of its services in various districts.

The protesters staged a sit-in in front of RTC depots to prevent movement of buses.

Police then took them into custody.

In Vijayawada, state Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy led a bullock cart rally from the party office protesting the petrol price hike.

Most of the educational institutions remained closed because of the bandh. Petrol stations too remained closed. Otherwise, there has not been much of an impact due to the shutdown.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 13:48 PM

