Bharat Bandh LATEST updates: Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Slamming the ruling government over price hike, Rahul said, "Gas Cylinder that used to cost Rs 400 is now Rs 800. Modiji said that what didn't happen in 70 years, we will do in 4 years. Wherever he goes, he just goes to sow division."
Reiterating his point on BJP supporting industrialists, Rahul said, "India is tired of Narendra Modi. He does not care for farmers or the poor, he cares for section of industrialists." Turning his attention towards the media, Rahul retorted and said that, "I know you guys (the media) are living under the fear of writing the truth. But don't worry, the nation stands with you."
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in Kerala. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood.
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally".
After his arrival at the Rajghat, the Congress president, along with other Opposition leaders, is now marching towards the Ramlila Maidan. The Bharat bandh has been called by the party to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh on Monday in Odisha.
Top Congress leaders such as Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi led the Bharat bandh at Rajghat in New Delhi and said the Narendra Modi government was "all about jumlas". Meanwhile, five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police.
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Petrol prices on Monday increased to Rs 80.73/litre per litre in Delhi. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.83 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).
A number of Opposition parties will unitedly protest the rise in fuel prices in the country on Monday and participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress. Top Opposition party leaders such as Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Left leaders have openly extended their support for the call for shut down, while the Trinamool Congress has decided to stay away from the protest.
The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, ANI reported.
#Correction: #Karnataka Government declares public holiday for tomorrow for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure ahead of #BharatBandh tomorrow. (Original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/oaStT7d55a
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in the state according to the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi government has "looted" Rs 11 lakh crore from the people of the country in the last 52 months and was running a "profiteering company" rather than a government. The way gas, diesel and petrol prices are increasing every day, it has caused great distress to farmers, he said.
"We demand that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of the GST. High prices of petrol and diesel found no mention in the BJP's national executive meeting because they are not bothered about the pain of public," Surjewala said. He also urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said 21 Opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh, besides a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.
"DMK will extend complete support to the Bharat Bandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel. I urge the people and party cadre to make the bandh on 10 September a big success," Stalin has said. In view of the bandh call, Congress has urged party workers not to indulge in any violent protest.
"I appeal to all Congress workers to make the bandh violence-free. We are Mahatma Gandhi's party and we should not associate ourselves with any violence," Maken said a media briefing.
Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday. According to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers, petrol price was raised by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre on Sunday.
Holding the BJP government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Maken alleged that it kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices have come down. "Between 2014 and now, excise duty on petrol has risen by 211.7 percent and 433 percent on diesel. The excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.2 per litre in 2014 and it has gone up to Rs 19.48 per litre. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre and today it stands at Rs 15.33 per litre," he said.
Maken said that he was "pained" to see that BJP's national executive meeting remained silent on the rising crude oil price issue and has not held any discussions on inflation or rupee depreciation, matters which are directly linked with the common man. "I am pained that the meeting did not discuss a solution to these issues," he said. Maken alleged the economic progress and GDP growth rate, which the UPA government maintained, has been squandered by the present dispensation.
"During our rule, Narendra Modi criticised the rising oil prices saying it has gone into ICU. What would they say now?" he asked. Hitting out at the BJP for attacking the Congress with the 'breaking India' barb, Maken alleged the government has stalled the Make in India initiative as 109 Rafale jets could have been manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a PSU. He also said the government has not yielded to the Opposition's demand for a Join Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.
KERALA: 12-hour hartal in Cochin; most shops, offices remain closed
In Cochin, Bharat bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal. It's almost a complete shutdown, particularly on the roads. The private vehicles plying on the streets are mostly two-wheelers. The Congress conducted protests at many locations and minor arguments were reported in some places. Most shops and offices remain closed. Attendance at government offices was very less at 9.30 am though few are expected to come by 10.30-11 am.
Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters
ODISHA: Konark Sun Temple shut due to Bharat Bandh
Tourists could not visit Konark Sun Temple today due to Bharat Bandh. Congress members locked the ticket counters. They protested in front of the temple.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Manmohan Singh calls Narendra Modi-government 'despotic'
Calling the Narendra Modi-government 'despotic', former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked a united Opposition to keep aside their differences and work together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has 'failed to fulfill promises', reported News18. "Public is tired and angry; farmers are upset; youth is disturbed. There are no jobs," he said.
Singh along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan as Opposition observes Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.
MAHARASHTRA: Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrested too
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam arrested in Mumbai, say reports
According to ABP News, Mumbai Congress president has been arrested during protests at the Andheri railway station in the city.
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Five detained in West Bengal for trying to stop train
Five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police. They were detained after a minor scuffle while the train service has resumed, according to News18.
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
A few of those, who are hold anti-Opposition stand and are against the Bharat bandh called by the Congress, posted that they would work an extra hour to protest against the nationwide shutdown and express their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A verified user, Akash Jain, who is also followed by the prime minister, said: "Dear Congress, try how much ever you want to break the nation, India knows the truth. I'll work 1 hour extra tomorrow."
Congress to begin protests in New Delhi at 8 am
Congress will kickstart its protests on Monday at 8 am from Rajghat. The bandh is being supported by 21 Opposition parties under Congress leadership, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He also added that Congress will sit in a peaceful dharna against rising fuel prices, draconian policies, falling rupee and Rafale deal.
BJP, TDP, TRS and AAP stay away from supporting bandh
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.
'No use of police bandobast outside my house': Sanjay Nirupam
Ahead of his arrest on Monday morning, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam had tweeted that there was a heavy police bandobast outside his house. "Dear Mumbai Police No use of ur bandobast at my residence anymore . Got out of house despite ur tamasha. Stop checking my building's cctv unit," he tweeted.
WATCH: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan arrested
BJP government is very corrupt, says Akhilesh Yadav
Targeting the BJP government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "This government is very corrupt. It is a diversionary tactic by the BJP government."
JHARKHAND: Bandh is against dictatorial attitude of govt, says CPI(ML)
"This peaceful bandh is against the dictatorial attitude of government which has been lying to public for past four years in the name of development. The bandh is getting popular support and would mark the beginning of the end of BJP government in Jharkhand and Delhi." Janardan prasad Singh, state convenor, CPI(ML), Jharkhand, said.
KERALA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala travels in bullock cart as part of protest
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the protest by the Congress workers by traveling in a bullock cart. Ramesh said that the Central government had earned Rs.14 lakh crores from the fuel price without sharing it with the people. He said that the Congress would continue the struggle if the government did not take steps to check the rising price.
Manmohan Singh calls Narendra Modi-government 'despotic'
Calling the Narendra Modi-government 'despotic', former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked a united Opposition to keep aside their differences and work together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has 'failed to fulfill promises', reported News18. "Public is tired and angry; farmers are upset; youth is disturbed. There are no jobs," he said.
Singh along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan as Opposition observes Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.
MAHARASHTRA: Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrested too
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
MAHARASHTRA: MNS workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops in Parel
MNS workers forcefully shut down shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai's Parel area, at the Bharatmata Junction Naka.
JHARKHAND: CPI(ML) supporters taken in custody in Morhabadi
CPI(ML) bandh supporters have been taken into custody and are being taken to camp jail in Morhabadi. The bandh is largely peaceful in capital Ranchi with traffic moving as usual and business establishments largely open.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
KERALA: Lorry owners in Kannur pull vehicles with rope in protest against rising fuel prices
Lorry owners and drivers in Kannur town in north Kerala registered their protest against spiralling fuel prices by pulling four lorries with rope. The procession, which started from the Stadium corner, passed through all major parts of the town.
10:52 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress to boycott Assembly session
The Congress demanded the Speaker adjourn the Assembly till 3 pm for Bharat bandh. But their demand was not accepted. So the Congress MLAs have decided not to join the Assembly. On Sunday, BJD spokesperson Samir Das said the party was not supporting the bandh.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
Modi govt did things against the nation's interest, says Manmohan Singh
Speaking at the rally in New Delhi in view of the Bharat bandh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the Narendra Modi government did a number of things "that were not in the interest of the nation". "The time to change this government will come soon," he said.
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam protests at Andheri railway station
Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam can been seen along with Congress volunteers on the tracks of Andheri railway station agitating against the rising fuel prices.
ASSAM: Ex-Congress MLA arrested in Moran
In Assam's Moran, former MLA Jivantara Ghatowar of Congress has been arrested while on protest along with 10 other bandh supporters.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam arrested in Mumbai, say reports
According to ABP News, Mumbai Congress president has been arrested during protests at the Andheri railway station in the city.
ODISHA: Protesters not allowing ambulances through without checking if there are any patients
Protesters not allowing ambulances without patients to go forward near Vani Vihar square of Bhubaneswar on NH-16. Ambulances are stopped first to check if patients are there are not.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
ODISHA: Schools, colleges, universities shut
Odisha education secretary Bisnupad Sethy has instructed all the schools, colleges and universities to be closed on Monday.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
ODISHA: Several trains cancelled in state due to bandh
Train services due to Bharat bandh are adversely affected in Odisha. Keeping an eye on the situation East Coast Railway has decided to cancel a lot of trains. As per the information provided by Chief Public Relation Officer Jyoti Prakash Mishra, these trains have been cancelled in East Coast Railway jurisdiction: 58425/58426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh Passenger from both the directions, 58407 Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 58411/58412 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 12074/12073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions, 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City from both the directions, 58535/58536 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 58416 Puri-Cuttack Passenger, 58436/58435 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both directions, 58402 Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger, 58424/58423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Exp from both the directions.
Lots of trains including many interstate express are halted at different stations. However, East Coast Railway is gathering information on these trains.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
MADHYA PRADESH: Congress workers hold motorcycle in Gwalior
Motorcycle rally by Congress workers in Gwalior District. The workers are requesting the people to support the shutdown. Meanwhile, most shops in the area are closed and are supporting the bandh.
Input by Tejpal/101Reporters
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join protest
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh have reached the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.
MAHARASHTRA: Rail roko at Andheri railway station in Mumbai
Congress workers in Mumbai staged a "rail roko" at the Andheri railway station to protest against the steep fuel price hike.
KARNATAKA: No bandh in Kodagu due to floods, says Congress
Kodagu DCC president Shivu Madappa has said that the Congress party will not support the bandh in wake of floods in the district. However, this is not the case with Kerala, which is still recovering from the devastating deluge that killed over 400 in the state.
The BJP has appealed to people not to support bandh. Madikeri's auto-rickshaw union have announced that they will not support the bandh while private bus operators are expected to stay away from work. Madikeri KSRTC depot manager has said they would operate buses as usual if employees turn up for duty.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
ODISHA: Small business owners, bikers defy bandh call in Rasulgarh
Small shopkeepers, bikers defy bandh call near Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar. Buses from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to Puri and Konark also ply from these junctions on normal days.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
MAHARASHTRA: Congress workers stop autos in Mumbai
People with Congress flags could be seen blocking autorickshaws in Amrut Nagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar West area.
Input by Jigar Mehta/Firstpost
TAMIL NADU: Buses towards Kerala plying only till state border
In Kanyakumari district, inter-state buses towards Kerala are only plying up until the Kerala border. Buses from the other side have also reportedly dropped off their passengers at the state limits. Most commercial establishments remain closed. In Thoothukodi, fishermen have expressed support for the bandh by not going out to sea. There is a complete shutdown of shops. However, state and private buses continue to run.
Input by K Dhanabalan/101Reporters
ODISHA: Protesters try to block highway in Bhubaneswar
Protesters with sticks in their hands tried to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar preventing the entry of people.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
Instead of bandh, why not cut state taxes on fuel in Opposition-run states? asks Rajdeep Sardesai
As the Bharat bandh is currently being observed across the country, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai asked why caouldn't Opposition-ruled states reduce state taxes on fuel, instead of a Bharat bandh. "IMHO, that would send out a more powerful message to the aam aadmi, don’t you think?" he tweeted.
To this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien replied: "Central Excise Tax on fuel has been raised nine times by the Centre since the BJP came to power in 2014. In that period, VAT and State Sales Tax in Bengal raised how many times? ZERO."
So far, only Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced a four percent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Sunday, which reduced their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the state.
MANIPUR: Streets in Thoubal Manipur remain deserted
A deserted Lilong Bazaar in Thoubal Manipur can be seen as Congress observes Bharat bandh.
10:01 (IST)
CHHATTISGARH: Congress workers protests in Raipur against fuel price hike
BIHAR: Congress MLA stopped by own party workers in Vaishali, before they realise the error
Congress MLA Ashok Kumar, who was on his way to Samastipur to join the Bharat bandh protest, was stopped by his own party men in Vaishali. He was given way after he made the party workers understand that he was going to join the protest.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
ODISHA: Several trains stopped in Bhubaneswar, schools shut
Train and bus services have been adversely affected. A lot of trains have been stopped while schools remain closed. The BPUT exam has been cancelled. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was stopped by Congress members in Pipili due road blockade by Congress activists on NH 316.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Shops closed in Koderma
Koderma city bore deserted look due to the Bharat bandh in Jharkhand. The shops remain closed and roads bear deserted look. Protesters lead by CPI(ML) and JVM(P) took out protest march on main road in Koderma.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
ODISHA: Bhubhaneswar-Cuttack National Highway deserted due to blockages
The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack National Highway which otherwise sees a continuous flow of buses, trucks, cars and daily commuters, now due to blockages, seemed deserted. While some bikers tried to venture out they were stopped from going.
09:44 (IST)
PONDICHERRY: Passengers stranded at bus terminal
With private and public buses off the streets in the Congress-ruled union territory, passengers are stranded at the bus terminal.
Sourced by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi walks to Rajghat
Earlier on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had arrived earlier.
MADHYA PRADESH: Congress gives roses to shopkeepers to persuade them to shutdown for today in Mandsaur
Congress leaders give roses to shopkeepers in Mandsaur and request them to support the Bharat bandh by closing their shops for the day.
Input by Nemichand/ 101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Officials designate football stadium, colleges as camp jails to house protesters
Anticipating trouble by bandh supporters, Ranchi district administration has designated JL Nehru stadium in Dhurwa, Birsa Munda football stadium in Morhabadi, Khelgaon stadium in Hotwar and Government Polytechnic in Silli as camp jails to house the detained protesters.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Shopkeepers in Ranchi protest against Bharat bandh
Shopkeepers oppose Bharat Bandh called by Congress in Ranchi by opening shops and displaying posters supporting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
CHHATTISGARH: Congress workers sloganeer in Gariaband
Congress workers raising slogans in Gariaband district of Chattisgarh. This place has diamond reserves and is controlled by the left wing extremist.
Input by By Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters
KARNATAKA: No bus, autos plying in Haveri
No bus and auto services are available in Haveri city which is witnessing a complete bandh with commercial outlets closed since morning. These are the scenes for the main city road in Haveri which has been wearing a deserted look since 9 am.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
RAJASTHAN: Security beefed up in Jaipur
Security has been tightened in Jaipur over the Bharat bandh. The police said precautionary measures have been taken. "Police have been directed to take stringent actions against the protesters who will restore to violence during protests."
TAMIL NADU: More than 5,000 policemen deployed around Chennai
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Autos, vehicles ply as usual in Pithoria
Autorickshaws and private vehicles ply as usual in Pithoria, 25 kilometres from Ranchi, where no effect of the bandh was observed till 9 am.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters