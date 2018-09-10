Bharat Bandh disrupts rail and road traffic in Bihar: RJD, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Left parties back shutdown

Patna: Rail and road traffic was hit across Bihar on Monday due to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices. The shutdown is being supported by the opposition Rashtryia Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Hundreds of Congress and other opposition parties leaders and workers took to the streets since early Monday in different parts of Bihar. Over a dozen long route trains were halted at Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur railway stations. Reports of traffic blockades have so far come from rural areas of Patna district, Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai and

Nalanda districts, police told PTI.

At several places, the activists were seen burning tyres on roads to protest.

They also raised slogans against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Additional security have been deployed all across the state to maintain law and order. However, no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

In the state capital, private schools remained closed.

