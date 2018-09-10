Bharat Bandh LATEST updates: The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in Kerala. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood.
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally".
After his arrival at the Rajghat, the Congress president, along with other Opposition leaders, is now marching towards the Ramlila Maidan. The Bharat bandh has been called by the party to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh on Monday in Odisha.
Top Congress leaders such as Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi led the Bharat bandh at Rajghat in New Delhi and said the Narendra Modi government was "all about jumlas". Meanwhile, five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police.
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Petrol prices on Monday increased to Rs 80.73/litre per litre in Delhi. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.83 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).
A number of Opposition parties will unitedly protest the rise in fuel prices in the country on Monday and participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress. Top Opposition party leaders such as Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Left leaders have openly extended their support for the call for shut down, while the Trinamool Congress has decided to stay away from the protest.
The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, ANI reported.
#Correction: #Karnataka Government declares public holiday for tomorrow for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure ahead of #BharatBandh tomorrow. (Original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/oaStT7d55a
— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in the state according to the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi government has "looted" Rs 11 lakh crore from the people of the country in the last 52 months and was running a "profiteering company" rather than a government. The way gas, diesel and petrol prices are increasing every day, it has caused great distress to farmers, he said.
"We demand that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of the GST. High prices of petrol and diesel found no mention in the BJP's national executive meeting because they are not bothered about the pain of public," Surjewala said. He also urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said 21 Opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh, besides a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.
"DMK will extend complete support to the Bharat Bandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel. I urge the people and party cadre to make the bandh on 10 September a big success," Stalin has said. In view of the bandh call, Congress has urged party workers not to indulge in any violent protest.
"I appeal to all Congress workers to make the bandh violence-free. We are Mahatma Gandhi's party and we should not associate ourselves with any violence," Maken said a media briefing.
Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday. According to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers, petrol price was raised by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre on Sunday.
Holding the BJP government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Maken alleged that it kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices have come down. "Between 2014 and now, excise duty on petrol has risen by 211.7 percent and 433 percent on diesel. The excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.2 per litre in 2014 and it has gone up to Rs 19.48 per litre. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre and today it stands at Rs 15.33 per litre," he said.
Maken said that he was "pained" to see that BJP's national executive meeting remained silent on the rising crude oil price issue and has not held any discussions on inflation or rupee depreciation, matters which are directly linked with the common man. "I am pained that the meeting did not discuss a solution to these issues," he said. Maken alleged the economic progress and GDP growth rate, which the UPA government maintained, has been squandered by the present dispensation.
"During our rule, Narendra Modi criticised the rising oil prices saying it has gone into ICU. What would they say now?" he asked. Hitting out at the BJP for attacking the Congress with the 'breaking India' barb, Maken alleged the government has stalled the Make in India initiative as 109 Rafale jets could have been manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a PSU. He also said the government has not yielded to the Opposition's demand for a Join Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 10:39 AM
Highlights
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Five detained in West Bengal for trying to stop train
Five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police. They were detained after a minor scuffle while the train service has resumed, according to News18.
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
A few of those, who are hold anti-Opposition stand and are against the Bharat bandh called by the Congress, posted that they would work an extra hour to protest against the nationwide shutdown and express their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A verified user, Akash Jain, who is also followed by the prime minister, said: "Dear Congress, try how much ever you want to break the nation, India knows the truth. I'll work 1 hour extra tomorrow."
Congress to begin protests in New Delhi at 8 am
Congress will kickstart its protests on Monday at 8 am from Rajghat. The bandh is being supported by 21 Opposition parties under Congress leadership, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He also added that Congress will sit in a peaceful dharna against rising fuel prices, draconian policies, falling rupee and Rafale deal.
BJP, TDP, TRS and AAP stay away from supporting bandh
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.
10:39 (IST)
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
10:34 (IST)
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
10:31 (IST)
ODISHA: Schools, colleges, universities shut
Odisha education secretary Bisnupad Sethy has instructed all the schools, colleges and universities to be closed on Monday.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:30 (IST)
ODISHA: Several trains cancelled in state due to bandh
Train services due to Bharat bandh are adversely affected in Odisha. Keeping an eye on the situation East Coast Railway has decided to cancel a lot of trains. As per the information provided by Chief Public Relation Officer Jyoti Prakash Mishra, these trains have been cancelled in East Coast Railway jurisdiction: 58425/58426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh Passenger from both the directions, 58407 Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 58411/58412 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 12074/12073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions, 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City from both the directions, 58535/58536 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 58416 Puri-Cuttack Passenger, 58436/58435 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both directions, 58402 Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger, 58424/58423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Exp from both the directions.
Lots of trains including many interstate express are halted at different stations. However, East Coast Railway is gathering information on these trains.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Congress workers hold motorcycle in Gwalior
Motorcycle rally by Congress workers in Gwalior District. The workers are requesting the people to support the shutdown. Meanwhile, most shops in the area are closed and are supporting the bandh.
Input by Tejpal/101Reporters
10:24 (IST)
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
10:21 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join protest
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh have reached the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.
10:20 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Rail roko at Andheri railway station in Mumbai
Congress workers in Mumbai staged a "rail roko" at the Andheri railway station to protest against the steep fuel price hike.
10:18 (IST)
KARNATAKA: No bandh in Kodagu due to floods, says Congress
Kodagu DCC president Shivu Madappa has said that the Congress party will not support the bandh in wake of floods in the district. However, this is not the case with Kerala, which is still recovering from the devastating deluge that killed over 400 in the state.
The BJP has appealed to people not to support bandh. Madikeri's auto-rickshaw union have announced that they will not support the bandh while private bus operators are expected to stay away from work. Madikeri KSRTC depot manager has said they would operate buses as usual if employees turn up for duty.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
ODISHA: Small business owners, bikers defy bandh call in Rasulgarh
Small shopkeepers, bikers defy bandh call near Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar. Buses from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to Puri and Konark also ply from these junctions on normal days.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
10:12 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Congress workers stop autos in Mumbai
People with Congress flags could be seen blocking autorickshaws in Amrut Nagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar West area.
Input by Jigar Mehta/Firstpost
10:10 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: Buses towards Kerala plying only till state border
In Kanyakumari district, inter-state buses towards Kerala are only plying up until the Kerala border. Buses from the other side have also reportedly dropped off their passengers at the state limits. Most commercial establishments remain closed. In Thoothukodi, fishermen have expressed support for the bandh by not going out to sea. There is a complete shutdown of shops. However, state and private buses continue to run.
Input by K Dhanabalan/101Reporters
10:09 (IST)
ODISHA: Protesters try to block highway in Bhubaneswar
Protesters with sticks in their hands tried to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar preventing the entry of people.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
10:06 (IST)
Instead of bandh, why not cut state taxes on fuel in Opposition-run states? asks Rajdeep Sardesai
As the Bharat bandh is currently being observed across the country, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai asked why caouldn't Opposition-ruled states reduce state taxes on fuel, instead of a Bharat bandh. "IMHO, that would send out a more powerful message to the aam aadmi, don’t you think?" he tweeted.
To this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien replied: "Central Excise Tax on fuel has been raised nine times by the Centre since the BJP came to power in 2014. In that period, VAT and State Sales Tax in Bengal raised how many times? ZERO."
So far, only Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced a four percent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel on Sunday, which reduced their prices by Rs 2.5 per litre in the state.
10:02 (IST)
MANIPUR: Streets in Thoubal Manipur remain deserted
A deserted Lilong Bazaar in Thoubal Manipur can be seen as Congress observes Bharat bandh.
10:01 (IST)
CHHATTISGARH: Congress workers protests in Raipur against fuel price hike
09:59 (IST)
BIHAR: Congress MLA stopped by own party workers in Vaishali, before they realise the error
Congress MLA Ashok Kumar, who was on his way to Samastipur to join the Bharat bandh protest, was stopped by his own party men in Vaishali. He was given way after he made the party workers understand that he was going to join the protest.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
09:52 (IST)
ODISHA: Several trains stopped in Bhubaneswar, schools shut
Train and bus services have been adversely affected. A lot of trains have been stopped while schools remain closed. The BPUT exam has been cancelled. TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was stopped by Congress members in Pipili due road blockade by Congress activists on NH 316.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
09:50 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Shops closed in Koderma
Koderma city bore deserted look due to the Bharat bandh in Jharkhand. The shops remain closed and roads bear deserted look. Protesters lead by CPI(ML) and JVM(P) took out protest march on main road in Koderma.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
09:46 (IST)
ODISHA: Bhubhaneswar-Cuttack National Highway deserted due to blockages
The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack National Highway which otherwise sees a continuous flow of buses, trucks, cars and daily commuters, now due to blockages, seemed deserted. While some bikers tried to venture out they were stopped from going.
09:44 (IST)
PONDICHERRY: Passengers stranded at bus terminal
With private and public buses off the streets in the Congress-ruled union territory, passengers are stranded at the bus terminal.
Sourced by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
09:41 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi walks to Rajghat
Earlier on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi had arrived earlier.
09:40 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Congress gives roses to shopkeepers to persuade them to shutdown for today in Mandsaur
Congress leaders give roses to shopkeepers in Mandsaur and request them to support the Bharat bandh by closing their shops for the day.
Input by Nemichand/ 101Reporters
09:38 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Officials designate football stadium, colleges as camp jails to house protesters
Anticipating trouble by bandh supporters, Ranchi district administration has designated JL Nehru stadium in Dhurwa, Birsa Munda football stadium in Morhabadi, Khelgaon stadium in Hotwar and Government Polytechnic in Silli as camp jails to house the detained protesters.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
09:34 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Shopkeepers in Ranchi protest against Bharat bandh
Shopkeepers oppose Bharat Bandh called by Congress in Ranchi by opening shops and displaying posters supporting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
09:33 (IST)
CHHATTISGARH: Congress workers sloganeer in Gariaband
Congress workers raising slogans in Gariaband district of Chattisgarh. This place has diamond reserves and is controlled by the left wing extremist.
Input by By Hitesh Sharma/101Reporters
09:32 (IST)
KARNATAKA: No bus, autos plying in Haveri
No bus and auto services are available in Haveri city which is witnessing a complete bandh with commercial outlets closed since morning. These are the scenes for the main city road in Haveri which has been wearing a deserted look since 9 am.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
RAJASTHAN: Security beefed up in Jaipur
Security has been tightened in Jaipur over the Bharat bandh. The police said precautionary measures have been taken. "Police have been directed to take stringent actions against the protesters who will restore to violence during protests."
09:24 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: More than 5,000 policemen deployed around Chennai
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
09:23 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Autos, vehicles ply as usual in Pithoria
Autorickshaws and private vehicles ply as usual in Pithoria, 25 kilometres from Ranchi, where no effect of the bandh was observed till 9 am.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
09:20 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Jawans of RAF 4 maintain tight vigil at Albert Ekka chowk in Ranchi
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
09:19 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Youth Congress members shout slogans in Indore
Members of Youth Congress took to streets in Indore and shouted slogans. They approached all the open shops and asked them to down their shutters in support of total bandh in the city.
Input by K Kotwal/101Reporters
09:14 (IST)
KARNATAKA: Mixed response to bandh in Mysuru; trains unaffected
There has been mixed response for the bandh in Mysuru where trains remain unaffected and Dasara rehearsals are on as usual. Sporadic protests have been reported like the below demonstration against fuel prices by pro-Kannada activists who raised slogans against the central government and symbolically auctioned off their bikes for Rs 100.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
09:09 (IST)
NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi marches towards Ramlila Maidan
After his arrival at the Rajghat, the Congress president, along with other Opposition leaders, is now marching towards the Ramlila Maidan. The Bharat bandh has been called by the party to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices.
09:06 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
09:02 (IST)
BIHAR: JAPL workers block railway tracks in Patna
Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers blocked railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station to support the Bharat bandh that has been called by Congress and other Opposition parties on Monday over steep fuel price hike.
09:00 (IST)
BIHAR: Congress, RJD, CPI stop Howrah Express at Sheikhpur
The workers of Congress, RJD and CPI have stopped the Howrah Express at Sheikhpur railway station. The protest is led by Congress MLA Sudarshan Kumar and RJD leader Vijay Samrat. The party workers are also sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
KARNATAKA: Non-A/C bus damaged in Bantwal; none hurt
According to News18, a non-A/C sleeper bus (KA 19 F 3485) was damaged in Mangaluru. The front glass was ransacked at 6.45 am on Monday when miscreants pelted the stones at Bantwal while the bus was arriving from Bengaluru to Mangaluru at BC Road. No passengers and crew members were injured.
08:55 (IST)
GUJARAT: Protesters burn tyres in Bharuch
Traffic movement in Gujarat's Bharuch was affected after protesters burnt tyres and stopped buses.
08:53 (IST)
KARNATAKA: BJP calls bandh an 'election stunt'
Tumkur district vice-president and BJP MLA Jyothi Ganesh criticised the bandh called by the Congress as an election stunt. "Declaring a bandh during Ganesh Chathurti shows just how much respect the party has for Hindu festivals," he said, while requesting the people and businesses in the district to not support the bandh. Rajesh Nayak, district spokesperson for the BJP in Uttara Kannada, has also targetted the timing of the bandh as an anti-Hindu move.
Meanwhile, auto drivers' unions in Uttara Kannada have declared that they will not support bandh in the district.
Input by Chandra Mouli/101Reporters
08:52 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Section 144 imposed in Gwalior, more than 1,000 policemen deployed across district
The Gwalior district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and more than 1,000 policemen have been deployed at different areas across the district in connection with the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties in protest against the rising prices of fuel and inflation. The Congress workers have announced to come out on the streets at around 10 am and they will request everyone to make this shutdown successful with "folded hands".
Input by Tejpal Singh/101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Transport in Mumbai unaffected
The transport system in the Maharashtra capital will remain unaffected by the Bharat bandh on Monday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai auto-rickshaw men’s union said, “We will not support the strike. While Congress had approached us on Saturday demanding our support, it will not be possible to convince the remaining unions and seek their support in such a short time. We will continue to ply vehicles.” The report also said that taxis will continue to ply in the city on Monday.
08:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
08:40 (IST)
WATCH: Congress workers burn tyres in Karnataka
Congress workers in Chamrajnagar (Karnataka) burn tyres at Pacchapa Circle. On Sunday, the deputy commissioners of at least 18 districts, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Tumkur, Davangere and Dharwad, pre-emptively took the decision to shut schools and colleges during the bandh.
Earlier on Sunday, Uttara Kannada DC SS Nakul had said that there would be no closure of educational institutions in the district and that the tahsildars of respective taluks would decide on local action depending on the situation. However, towards the end of the day, the DC's office sent another notice saying that "owing to all neighbouring districts declaring leave and also to avoid possible confusions to students due to this, leave is declared for all schools and colleges. But government offices to function as usual."
Video by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters, Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
08:37 (IST)
Passengers stranded at Odisha's Bhubaneswar bus stand
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh today in Odisha.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
08:36 (IST)
Samajwadi Party, RLD support bandh in Uttar Pradesh; BSP yet to make stand clear
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati is yet to make its stand clear on the Bharat bandh. The party has not issued any statement in connection with the Bharat bandh. Meanwhile, both Samajwadi Party and Congress have supported the shutdown. Rashtriya Lok Dal has also supported it.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
08:35 (IST)
Extra forces deployed across Pune
Commissioner of Pune Police Dr Venkatesham K tweeted, "Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking law into their hands."
08:33 (IST)
Schools, colleges to remain shut across Bengaluru
Schools and colleges across Bengaluru will remain shut as transport services may be affected between 9 am and 3 pm because of the Bharat bandh. News18 reported that these schools will instead have full-day classes on Saturday (15 September) to compensate for the missed classes.
"Private schools will not participate in the bandh in the interest of students. We have communicated to heads of educational institutions that they can use their discretionary powers to decide on giving a holiday. Schools can declare a holiday provided they conduct classes on Saturday," TThe TImes of India quoted Shashi Kumar D, secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, as saying.
08:28 (IST)
Local, interstate buses off the roads in Pondicherry
The ruling Congress party in Pondicherry is leading the total shutdown against the increasing fuel prices. All local and interstate buses are off the roads. Most private schools are closed and auto and truck driver unions are also participating in the bandh. Pondicherry Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered for those found destroying public property during the bandh to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. She has asked the local police and administration to continually patrol the city and monitor the situation.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
08:22 (IST)
The ground reality is the bandh, not Modi's jumlas: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
"Congress and each Opposition party is with us. The ground reality is this, not the jumlas of the prime minister, not the abuses which he inflicts on us and on Rahul Gandhi. We are happy to take the abuses if you, the prime minister have some solution," said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.