Tech has been at the centre of India’s rapid development in the last 9 years. While we transitioned from 4G to 5G in this decade, the next decade will be even more crucial for us – this seems to be the central theme of the announcement of Bharat 6G Alliance.

India’s forthcoming 6G technology will leverage the foundation laid by 5G and offer enhanced capabilities such as improved reliability, ultra-low latency, and affordable solutions. It is expected to provide speeds nearly 100 times faster than 5G, enabling the development of new communication applications. These technological advancements will not only revolutionize user experiences but also have a profound impact on economies and people’s lives worldwide.

To that effect, the IT ministry made some important announcements regarding India’s semiconductor industry as well as 6G and the telecom industry.

India’s tryst with 5G

Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, stated that India has witnessed one of the swiftest rollouts of 5G networks, with the establishment of 2.70 lakh 5G sites within a span of nine months.

Chauhan expressed his unwavering confidence that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will emerge as a global leader in 6G technology.

He emphasized the vital role played by telecom connectivity in India’s socio-economic development, attributing this progress to the telecom reforms introduced by the Cabinet. Chauhan acknowledged the significant contribution of Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in successfully implementing these reforms.

6G In India

According to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, our goal should be to ensure that at least 10 per cent of the intellectual property rights (IPR) related to 6G technology originate from India. He also mentioned that we should be prepared to implement the next wave of telecom reforms within the next few weeks.

Vaishnaw stated that India is among the top three ecosystems globally in terms of 5G development. The government and industry are now working together as collaborators instead of adversaries. The Telecom Manufacturing PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme has been successful, with companies already becoming exporters. Additionally, Vaishnaw noted that an increasing number of countries are interested in importing from India.

Data Protection Bill

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced that India will soon introduce the Data Protection Bill. Vaishnaw announced “We are ready with the Data Protection Bill. Hopefully, we will table it in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.”

The objective of the draft bill is to establish guidelines for handling digital personal data in a way that respects individuals’ rights to safeguard their personal information, while also acknowledging the necessity of processing such data for lawful reasons.

India Semicon

Today, approval has been granted to five companies for chip design under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme, announced IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The minister added that Micron’s involvement has sparked a renewed sense of optimism regarding India’s potential as a semiconductor hub.

Furthermore, Micron will start their production of semiconductors in India soon, announced Minister Vaishnaw. “Micron’s semiconductor factory has got land allocation in Gujarat. It is hoped that the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory will happen in the next four to six weeks,” he said.

This is a developing story and is being updated

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.