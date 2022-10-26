Bhai Dooj is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated every year to honour the relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for a long and happy life for their brothers by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. Bhai Dooj is marked two days after Diwali. As per the mythology, Lord Krishna visited her sister Subhadra on the day of Diwali after killing the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him by applying a tilak on his forehead. Since then, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to mark this event. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhau Beej, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya.

Date:

This year, Bhai Dooj will be commemorated on 26 October and 27 October. Bhai Dooj Aparahna time is from 1:12 PM to 3:27 PM. Dwitiya Tithi starts at 2:42 PM on 26 October and Dwitiya Tithi ends at 12:45 PM on 27 October.

History and Significance:

There are many legends associated with the celebration of Bhai Dooj. One of the most popular ones is Yamraj, the God of death. The Yamuna, the sister of Yamraj, tried to get him to visit her on many occasions but Yamraj was not able to do so for a long time. When he finally got to meet her, his sister greeted him with a grand ceremony, offered him sweets and applied tikka on his forehead.

Yamraj was immensely pleased by his sister. So, he gave the Yamuna a boon and she asked him in return to dedicate a day on which he would visit her house every year. The ritual of siblings visiting each other on this day marks this very incident.

This day holds a special significance in the life of a brother and a sister. The auspicious occasion celebrates the strong bonding between the two siblings. Sisters invite their brothers to visit their place on this day and prepare dishes for them. It is believed that this special celebration protects the siblings from evil forces and brings new hopes and prosperity into their lives. Bhai Dooj is commemorated in different parts of India with different rituals and various folklore associated with it.

