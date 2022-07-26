Bhagwant Mann meets Jal Shakti minister to discuss contamination of water in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discussed the issue of pollution due to Buddha Nala, a seasonal water stream, which passes through Ludhiana and addressed the problem of contaminated water entering canals off-taking from Harike Barrage

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was recently admitted to a hospital in the national capital after he drank a glass of water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi, on Tuesday met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the issue of contaminated waters in Punjab.

Mann in a tweet informed that he will be meeting the minister in Delhi and will discuss in detail purifying the polluted waters of Punjab.

Both sides discussed the issue of pollution due to Buddha Nala, a seasonal water stream, which passes through Ludhiana and addressed the problem of contaminated water entering canals off-taking from Harike Barrage. A discussion was held on the implementation of the project of rejuvenation of polluted rivers in Punjab under the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD).

"Punjab's water is highly polluted today. In some areas, uranium, arsenic, and heavy metals in the water bodies are found. This has resulted in children born handicapped. Holy river Satluj has now turned into a river of cancer," Mann told ANI.

"I hope to resolve this issue by collaborating with the Centre. To clean our rivers was our electoral mandate and we consider it our responsibility", he added.

On 18 July, Mann launched a campaign to clean rivers and drains of the state. He had also called upon the people to support the initiative.

