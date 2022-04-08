Bhagwant Mann issues guidelines to government departments to ensure staff's punctuality
According to the press release, fixed timings should be prescribed in the public dealing offices to meet the general public
Chandigarh: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government on Friday issued detailed guidelines to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure punctuality of all employees/officers for the convenience of the general public coming from far-flung areas to these offices, said a press release by Chief Minister's Office.
Likewise, fixed timings should be prescribed in the public dealing offices to meet the general public besides ensuring good behaviour, extending basic courtesies and properly guiding them, added the press release.
It has also been brought to notice that in some offices there is a complete ban for the general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing a lot of harassment to them.
In view of this, now there would not be a complete ban on bringing mobile phones rather partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons in those offices, where it is mandatory.
