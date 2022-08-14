Beyond caste & politics, honour those who sacrificed lives for freedom: Rajinikanth says let Indian flag fly everywhere

Rajinikanth asked people to pass Indian National Flag to to the next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places

Mumbai: Legendary actor Rajinikanth has asked people of the country to honour those who "sacrificed their lives selflessly" to earn freedom of India. His message comes as the nation gears up to celebrate its historic 75th Independence Day.

In a long note on Twitter Annaatthe actor asked people to "pass Indian National Flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and work places."

"This is the 75th year of independence for India.. our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity... for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries.. pain and humiliation.. for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom.. for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders.. let us honour and salute them with gratitude.. beyond caste, religion and politics...."

He further said, "Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride... Let our national flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind."

The Thalapathi actor also shared a video on Twitter, urging people to fly the National flag outside their homes and offices as a mark of respect to freedom fighters and as an expression of unity.

In a little over a minute video in Tamil, Rajinikanth said: "On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes."

"We are here because of our nation. Let’s feel proud of our nation. Jai Hind," the superstar added.

For the unversed, the Centre has started 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which will run till 15 August.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has been initiated with an aim to encourage people to bring the national flag home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

It also focuses on building up the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

