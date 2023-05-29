'Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations': OLA launches 'Prime Plus' services in Bengaluru
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the upcoming service and highlight its benefits, including access to the best drivers, top-notch cars, and a hassle-free experience without cancellations or operational issues
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed plans for the launch of a new premium service in Bengaluru. The service, called “Prime Plus,” will initially be available to a select group of users as part of a pilot program. Mr Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the upcoming service and highlight its benefits, including access to the best drivers, top-notch cars, and a hassle-free experience without cancellations or operational issues.
In his tweet, he stated, “Testing out a new premium service by Ola cabs. Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter.”
To provide further insight, Mr Aggarwal shared a screenshot of a cab service booked from the Green City Supermarket in Immadihalli to ARAKU Coffee on 12th Main Road. The cost of the Prime Plus service, as shown in the screenshot, was lower compared to the “mini” or “book any car type” categories. For the trip, Prime Plus charged ₹455, while a minicab would cost ₹535, and booking any car type would range between ₹535 and ₹664.
Some users sought clarification regarding the membership of the service. One user said, “What will be the price differential? You should start a Prime+ membership where this gets included.”
Another user raised concerns about drivers refusing to accept postpaid payments and inquired about a solution to the issue.
With inputs from agencies
