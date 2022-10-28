'Besharam, ghatiya aadmi': BJP MP Parvesh Verma gets into heated argument with DJB official at Yamuna ghat
'Yeh chemical tere sar pe daal doon?,' Verma can be heard saying to the officer. In reply, the official said that the chemical being poured into the Yamuna is 'US FDA approved'
New Delhi: Ahead of the Chhath Puja, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma on Friday got into a heated argument with a Delhi Jal Board official here.
“Yeh chemical tere sar pe daal doon?,” Verma can be heard saying to the officer. In reply, the official said that the chemical being poured into the Yamuna is “US FDA approved.”
“You are realising after 8 years that it is approved?,” Verma later said.
दिल्ली सरकार छठ पूजा की तैयारी कर रही है और भाजपा के नेता काम रोक रहे हैं , बदतमीज़ी कर रहे हैं। भाजपा चाहती है पूर्वांचली भाइयों को परेशानी हो और त्योहार ख़राब हो । pic.twitter.com/JVrEtMIdsz
— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 28, 2022
In the video, which has been shared by AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, Verma can also be heard saying, “You are killing people…you take a dip in this right now.”
According to reports, Verma had gone to the banks of the Yamuna river for inspection ahead of Chhat Puja.
The official in the video is Sanjay Sharma, Director, Treatment and Quality Control, DJB, reports said.
After the incident, Verma said, “On visiting Chhath ghat near Yamuna today, we found containers with poisonous chemicals there. This chemical will be put into river. Asked the official present there who’ll be responsible for harm to people… I repeatedly asked them to not put chemicals into the Yamuna river. How can I not be angered if officials don’t listen to me in this matter? If I have to talk in this manner for the benefit of the people of Delhi, then I have no problem, it’s right.”
On visiting Chhath ghat near Yamuna today,we found containers with poisonous chemicals there.This chemical will be put into river.Asked the official present there who'll be responsible for harm to people: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, after his heated argument with a DJB official pic.twitter.com/TEeFC2tCur
— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022
(With inputs from agencies)
