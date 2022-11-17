Bengaluru woman accuses Rapido driver of 'sexual assault'; police say complaint filed with 'malicious intent': Report

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based woman has filed a police complaint against bike-taxi service aggregator Rapido and one of its drivers, alleging he “misbehaved with her” during a ride earlier this month, a Deccan Herald report said.

According to her complaint, the driver groped her & touched her private part during a ride on 30 October.

The incident happened on Bengaluru’s Hennur Road.

The complaint mentions the name of the driver and his vehicle number, the report added.

According to the report, while the police have opened a case of sexual harassment against the driver and Rapido, they have also raised doubts about the veracity of the complaint saying that it was filed with “malicious intent.”

They also plan to take action against the woman, the report added.

“She did not travel in the mentioned vehicle. The ride was cancelled. We have verified the trip history. The ride that she is talking about did not take place,” a police officer told Deccan Herald.

He added that the woman had “issues with Rapido.”

With inputs from Deccan Herald

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.