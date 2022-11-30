Bengaluru: Students in Bengaluru carry condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes, whiteners and adequate cash to school. Authorities who were adhering to the orders of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) and checking the bags of students were left appalled when they recovered something beyond cell phones for which the surprise inspection was initiated.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, authorities, while checking bags of students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 found condoms, oral contraceptives, lighters, cigarettes. To avoid worsening the situation, schools issued notices to parents and instead of suspending, they recommended counselling of the pupils.

KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said, “There were oral contraceptives (i-Pill) in one student’s bag. Also, there was alcohol in water bottles.”

Some of the schools in Bengaluru city conducted special parent-teacher meetings, during which family members of the children were “equally shocked” and informed the authorities about sudden changes in behaviour of their wards.

“Though we have counselling sessions at schools, we asked parents to seek help for children from outside and granted leave for up to 10 days,” the report quoted the principal of a school in Nagarabhavi.

Condom found in Class 10 student’s bag

Another principal said that during the checks, a condom was found in bag of a Class 10 girl student. When the authorities grilled her, she blamed her classmates or her friends at the private tuition which she goes to.

Checking was conducted in about 80 per cent of schools in Bengaluru, the report mentioned the KAMS general secretary as saying.

Why KAMS decide to begin checking bags of students?

KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar said that over the past few days, the authorities were noticing students harassing teachers and classmates and using foul language, bullying and making obscene gestures. “Such behaviour is seen even in Class 5 children. We are struggling to overcome this shock,” he added.

