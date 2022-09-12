Bengaluru rains: Three villas robbed in flooded area

Due to flooding and waterlogging, several residents of the area were compelled to seek shelter at hotels or the residences of relatives. Taking advantage of the situation, burglars made their way to the villa and decamped with gold, diamonds, and other valuables

Bengaluru: Three villas in Bengaluru’s Rainbow Drive Layout in Halanayakanahalli, off Sarjapur Road, in southeast Bengaluru, were broken into in an odd burglary incident after the occupants left their homes due to incessant rains according to a report by The Times of India.

Due to flooding and waterlogging, several residents of the area were compelled to seek shelter at hotels or the residences of relatives. Taking advantage of the situation, robbers entered the complex late on 09 September 2022 and fled after robbing three villas with gold, diamonds, and other valuables. The worth of the stolen goods, according to the police, is yet to be estimated.

The alleged incident of robbing came to light on 10 September 2022 when the three owners returned to their residences for checking the flood situation. According to the police, the villas are owned by Dharmateja G, a businessman, and Manjunath N and Uday Bhaskar B, software engineers.

Bellandur police has registered the three cases under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) after the owners lodged the complaint. A special team has been formed to keep a track of the case.

Waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall compelled the owners to shift from their residences for a few days.

Dharmateja shifted to a relative’s house with his family on 9 September 2022 around 5pm. Next morning when he returned back to his house at 10.45am, the villa was robbed and the miscreants had broken the main door and fled with gold and diamond jewellery, according to The Times of India report.

He told police that the miscreants stole two diamond bangles, one diamond pendent chain and earrings, 10 pairs of gold ear studs, one gold bangle, two gold bracelets, two gold chains, one pair gold pendant and earrings, three gold rings, one black beads chain with pendent, one black beads chain with diamond and one gold pendent.

Manjunath, told the police that he had taken shelter at his friend’s house and use to regularly visit his residence. On 09 September 2022, he left his house at around 5.30pm. After returning back on 10 September 2022 around 8am, he noticed that his villa has been robbed and the miscreants had broken the balcony door to enter his house.

Two gold pendants, one long gold chain, two gold necklace, two pair gold earrings, one pair of diamond earring, one diamond ring, two gold bangles, three gold chains, two gold bangles with ruby and three gold rings were missing from my residence, said Manjunath.

Uday Bhaskar left his villa around 5.30pm on 09 September 2022, to take shelter at his relative’s residence. Next morning he learnt that some miscreants have broken the balcony door and entered his residence. He lost gold, diamond, and silver jewellery from his residence, according to The Times of India report.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.