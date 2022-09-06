Bengaluru rains: CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for 'maladministration'

Basavaraj Bommai said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don't recur in the future

Bengaluru: Waterlogging in Bengaluru happened because of “maladministration and totally unplanned administration of previous Congress government,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

“This (waterlogging in Bengaluru) happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone,” Bommai said.

Bommai said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don’t recur in the future.

Owing to the torrential downpour that lashed the state capital for the last couple of days, several areas are still under water with houses and vehicles partially inundated, there by affecting normal life.

“We have given Rs 1500 crore for draining of water in Bengaluru while another Rs 300 crore has been given to remove encroachments. We will ensure that in future there’s no impediment to the flow of water… Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rains. Entire Bengaluru isn’t in problem. Two zones, particularly Mahadevapura is in problem – 1st, it has 69 tanks in that small area & all are overflowing. 2nd, establishments are in lower level. 3rd, encroachments,” Bommai said.

He added, “We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks. So, that we can manage them better.”

Bommai further informed that rainwater affected two water pumping stations in Mandya district. “Water has receded from 1st pumphouse and supply will begin. Other pumphouse to be cleared by today afternoon. Meanwhile, water to be provided through tankers and borewells,” he noted while talking about drinking water supply in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.