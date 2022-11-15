Bengaluru: Potholes claim another life as motorist run over by tractor after skidding

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man was reportedly run over by a tractor after his vehicle skied on a road that is yet to be repaired. The incident took place yesterday in Rajajinagar and the deceased was identified as Mahesh. This marks yet another incident of lives lost due to the bad condition of roads in the Karnataka city.

Mahesh was reportedly riding on a road in Rajajinagar when he lost control of his vehicle after it slid because the road had not been asphalted, but was covered in loose gravel and left in an uneven condition. He was killed by the tractor that ran him over when he fell off his bike.

In response to the accident, The Times of India quoted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath as saying that the civic body was not responsible for the accident. The report also suggests the police have taken up a case based on the details mentioned in the complaint copy and the complainant has not mentioned negligence by any civic agencies. Further investigation is underway.

Multiple accidents took place in Bengaluru throughout October due to the bad conditions of the roads. Earlier on October 29, a 24-year-old man was killed owing to a bike and car collision that was caused by a caved-in road in Yelahanka. In another similar incident, on October 23, a biker lost his life after a container lorry ran over him on pothole-ridden National Highway- 48 (NH-48).

