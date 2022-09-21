Bengaluru pothole makes it to Google landmarks; Twitter has field day

Bengaluru — India’s tech capital — is one of the Indian cities known for its poor road infrastructure. Potholes have been a major civic complaint of residents and cause of accidents, which have resulted in both injuries and deaths.

Amid this, on Wednesday, a pothole made it to the list of Google Map landmarks. Following this netizens took to the review section of the landmark and left hilarious comments. Notably, the pothole, which was named “Abizer’s Pothole”, was termed a ‘historical landmark’ on Google.

While it was later removed from the list of landmarks, the news went viral in no time and hundreds of comments were posted in the review section. While a person commented, “Top tier pothole. Great location. Very close to many grocery stores and all the good schools”, another one said, “Ever since its appearance, real estate is booming in the area. In case you are inconvenienced by the pothole, there is a conveniently located physiotherapist right opposite.” A person further added, “Very good pothole. Must visit at least once.”

Twitter has field day

Meanwhile, a screenshot of the landmark also went viral on Twitter where a social media user shared the image and the reviews with a caption, “In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews.”

Check out the tweet:

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022



Following the tweet, many also took to the comment section to take a dig at the administration. Here are some of the reactions:

They should name it after the municipality officials. Top post gets the largest/deepest honour. — Thulsa Doomed (@LordSau97590032) September 20, 2022

a great idea to pin it on Google. Could’ve named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results😂 Should start this in Mumbai too — Ashish (@ashishkibaat) September 20, 2022

Removed from maps.. Scared already — divi_jos_ed (@Divya_Edward) September 20, 2022

Brilliant… That’s why I say… problem solving is an art… sometimes to remove a pothole one just has to praise a pothole… no point fighting municipality… just respect them more… 😀 — DreamNobel (@Nobel_Is_Noble) September 20, 2022

Seems like the pothole review has been removed 😂

My friend and I created this Google maps listing of the pothole to honour our friend, thank you so much for the publicity 😁😁 — GudiWithAHoodie (@GudiWithAHoodie) September 21, 2022

Notably, several road accidents and mishaps have been reported from Bengaluru due to such potholes. But citizens’ complaint have fallen on deaf ears.

