Bengaluru: PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on 11 November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on 11 November inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, doubling the passenger-handling capacity and number of counters for check-in and immigration.
Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.
Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.
Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, which have been made in India using indigenous technology.
This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus
Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.
As part of his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate the statue of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, on the premises of the airport.
The statue, built fully from bronze, is 108 ft tall.
