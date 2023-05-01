Bengaluru man loses ₹30 lakh in stock trading, seeks treatment for addiction

A 39-year-old man from Bengaluru sought treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in order to overcome his addiction for investing and trading in the stock market.

The individual opted to contact the professionals at the Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic after losing more than Rs 30 lakh in trading and being persuaded to seek therapy by his family members.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, coordinator SHUT clinic, told Times of India that unlike other cases like gambling or gaming addiction, they had to take a fresh approach to address the patient’s situation by understanding his problem in detail, as it was a first-of-its-kind case for the psychologists too.

He also said that the man in the past got his predictions right in the stock market.

The man had previously suffered significant losses, but his overindulgence in trading forced him to spend all of his life savings and even borrow money from others. This had an influence on his family life and led him to seek treatment. As part of his treatment, he has attended two sessions.

SHUT professionals admitted that stock trading cases do not fall under their purview, but this was a dysfunctional issue.

A senior psychologist told TOI, “The treatment for stock trading obsession is challenging for us as it needs an extremely careful and thorough approach, for the patient has no impulsive issues needing medication. Two key questions arise in this case – whether the individual needs complete abstinence from trading or should indulge in it in a controlled manner.”

With inputs from agencies

