Some of the most interesting stories come from the IT capital of India i.e., Bengaluru. With hundreds of young minds already moving into Bengaluru for job purposes, many have their own share of stories that can easily go viral. One such story has now caught the internet’s attention showing how a man came across one of the co-founder of Rapido in his neighbourhood chat group on WhatsApp. Posting a screenshot of his interaction with the Rapido co-founder, Akashlal Bathe took to LinkedIn and shared details of what exactly happened. “Happens only in #Bangalore Pinged a random dude who wanted a ladder in the society group, checked his profile with status as ‘Rapido’. Turns out the founder of Rapido is a neighbour,” he wrote in the caption.

Shared a few days back, the chat begins with the Rapido co-founder enquiring about a ladder in the neighbourhood group. Akashlal who got quite intrigued with his dp and a status that reads, “Rapido” replied to his message, asking about the picture’s background and his status. It was then that he got to know that the man was none other than the Rapido co-founder.

While the LinkedIn user didn’t share details of the co-founder’s name or phone number, he did share another screenshot in the comment section, showing the chat history.

In reaction to the LinkedIn post, users took to the comment section and added comments like “Try living in Lutyens Delhi, You may find out your neighbour is VSS, founder of Paytm” and “On a fun note, I am still thinking why the founder of Rapido needs a ladder?”

One of the users wrote, “Happens in Delhi NCR too many times I have come across founders of known brands in random places u just need to know where to hang … In Delhi’s case some cafes and small coffee homes are breeding grounds for startup discussions and founders,” while another said, “Funny! One time I also had a somewhat similar chat with the founder of Razorpay. Only, he is not a neighbor but wanted to get his wedding card made.”

The post has so far accumulated over 15,000 reactions and also a number of comments.

