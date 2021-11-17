Bengaluru girl's reaction to rain spoiling her plans delights social media users; watch viral video here

The little kid also tries to punch the rain and says, ‘arrey yaar’, indicating that she would now have to cancel her plans of going out due to the rain.

Social media has given most of us the freedom to express ourselves. Videos of children with their sweet antics generally go viral on the Internet. One such video that has been doing the rounds on social media is of a sweet little girl from Bengaluru.

The viral clip shows the little girl wearing a red color dress and standing on the balcony of her house. The girl looks dressed up and probably has plans of going outside. She looks through her balcony and sees that it is raining incessantly.

The moment she catches a glimpse of the rain, she gives a small frown. The little kid also tries to punch the rain and says, ‘arrey yaar’, indicating that she would now have to cancel her plans of going out due to the rain. The video ends with the girl throwing a punch in the air, indicating that she is angry at the rain for spoiling all her plans.

Watch the video here -



The caption of the video read, ‘When rain ruins your weekend plan…c’mon barish what is this behaviour.’

The video was shared by the Instagram account me_and_my_bachchas, which is managed by a digital creator who posts hilarious content as well as videos of her two daughters.

Since it has been first shared on Instagram on 8 November, the video has garnered more than 24,000 likes.

Several users were smitten by the kid’s cuteness and gave their reactions on the video. Several users praised the girl's adorable reaction to the rain. Many people said that this hilarious video was what they needed. Many users reacted with heart emoticons on the video.

