Video of toddler saying 'no thank you' and refusing to eat roti-sabzi goes viral; watch here

An adorable video of a toddler refusing to eat basic home-cooked food is doing the rounds on the internet. In a video uploaded on Instagram, the toddler is seen in his mother’s arms on the terrace and is asked what he would like to eat. The mother further asks him whether he would like to have roti-sabzi or daal-chawal for dinner.

The little one’s response to his mother’s question will leave you amused. The kid very politely answers by saying, ‘No thank you, woh nahi khana (I do not want to eat that)'.

Watch the video here:

The video is shared on Instagram by a user with the username ‘tintinkabacha’ and is captioned, “Sharing it only for NO THANK YOU”.

The 23-month-old toddler is further asked by his mother what he would like to eat as he has refused both options.

The lad replies that he wants to eat cake. His mother then says that she has already given him cake twice. Trying to find the right words to express himself, the boy says ‘one’, which means that he would like to have cake again. The mother immediately understands the boy’s language and strikes a deal with him, saying that this is the one last time he will be given cake.

The Instagram handle is dedicated to the kid named Kabir Sood and the account is managed by his mother. The video has garnered more than 23,000 likes and the social media account also has around 85,000 followers. Most of the videos on the handle are based on cute interactions between the mother and her little son.

However, this is not the first time when Sood’s video has gone viral. A video of Sood asking Alexa to play the Hindi song ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’ had gone viral on the internet earlier. He had made headlines back then for his cuteness and his sweet little voice and this time, once again, the boy’s expressions have melted hearts on the internet.