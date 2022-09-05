India

Bengaluru floods: Severe water logging leaves commuters stranded; drinking water supply hit in 50 areas

With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka

FP Staff September 05, 2022 15:52:55 IST
Bengaluru floods: Severe water logging leaves commuters stranded; drinking water supply hit in 50 areas

Bengaluru's largest lake Bellandur overflows amid heavy rainfall. Twitter/@nitinkr1991

New Delhi: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru with severe water logging being reported in several areas.

Severe traffic jam has also been reported in the main areas of the city.

With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka.

Drinking water supply will remain shut for two days in parts of Bengaluru, an India Today report said.

According to the report, the pumping station, that lifts water from the Kaveri river upwards to the city, remains submerged in Karnataka’s Mandya.

The situation has become show severe that some people have taken tractors to wade through flooded roads. According to a video shared on Twitter, passengers from the airport took tractors to reach the city.

The city’s largest lake Bellandur has overflowed.

In some areas, security guards of IT offices were seen helping stranded commuters.

Twitter users shared pictures of flooded parking lots and gardens of their apartment complexes.

It’s not just apartment complexes that have been flooded, heavy rains have also severely impacted the lives of slum dwellers.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 16:38:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cry Me a River: Why Bengaluru suffers from flooding repeatedly
India

Cry Me a River: Why Bengaluru suffers from flooding repeatedly

Heavy overnight rainfall brought Bengaluru to a grinding halt — roads were flooded, basements of houses were inundated — for the second time in a week. Activists and residents complain that a poor drainage system and lack of proper planning and infrastructure have caused massive waterlogging woes

Karnataka estimates rain-related losses at Rs 7,647 crore since June
India

Karnataka estimates rain-related losses at Rs 7,647 crore since June

According to the state government, a total of 96 people have lost their lives, while three are missing due to rain-related incidents since June; three people have died in the last 24 hours alone