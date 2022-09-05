Bengaluru floods: Severe water logging leaves commuters stranded; drinking water supply hit in 50 areas
With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka
New Delhi: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru with severe water logging being reported in several areas.
Severe traffic jam has also been reported in the main areas of the city.
With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka.
Drinking water supply will remain shut for two days in parts of Bengaluru, an India Today report said.
According to the report, the pumping station, that lifts water from the Kaveri river upwards to the city, remains submerged in Karnataka’s Mandya.
The situation has become show severe that some people have taken tractors to wade through flooded roads. According to a video shared on Twitter, passengers from the airport took tractors to reach the city.
Passengers who landed in Bangalore airport coming to the city on tractors. pic.twitter.com/eVlTcRaRRa
— Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 5, 2022
The city’s largest lake Bellandur has overflowed.
Bangalore rains hit hard on Sunday night!!#bangalorerains #bangaloretraffic #bellandur #bellandurbridge pic.twitter.com/vVdxRER9yY
— nsrivastava.eth (@nitinkr1991) September 5, 2022
In some areas, security guards of IT offices were seen helping stranded commuters.
#ecospace #bangalorerain #bengalururains
Security personnels of ecospace IT corridor are working restlessly to help people to cross the road which is completely water logged at #outerringroad. #marathalli #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Z65BK8r1tS
— Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022
Twitter users shared pictures of flooded parking lots and gardens of their apartment complexes.
One rain and our society is flooded! Been trying to reach disaster management, BBMP helpline, ward helpline, ward engineer. Someone is on the way apparently but not reached yet! Need urgent attention to pump water from divyasree 77 place! Any help to pump water out is appreciated pic.twitter.com/Guht2xLT2P
— Meha Grover (@GroveeM) September 5, 2022
It’s not just apartment complexes that have been flooded, heavy rains have also severely impacted the lives of slum dwellers.
Bengaluru rains: Not just IT parks, working class families living in slums near Bellandur and Munnekolala severely affected by last night’s rains. Highlighted by @aicctukar pic.twitter.com/8dp09XB1od
— Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 5, 2022
With inputs from agencies
