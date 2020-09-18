Bengaluru drug case: Missing son of ex-Karnataka minister Aditya Alva allegedly dealt in ecstacy pills at farmhouse parties

So far 12 people have been arrested in the Bengaluru drug case, including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who are currently in judicial custody

In the ongoing investigations into the Bengaluru drug racket case in which Aditya Alva, son of late politician Jeevaraj Alva was named, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have intensified their search at his farmhouse in Hebbal.

Aditya, one of the prime accused in the case, along with Shivaprakash Chappi, who works with the transport department, is still absconding after 13 days of the FIR being registered.

So far 12 people have been arrested, including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who are currently in judicial custody.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Sandeep Patil told Times of India they are making best efforts to trace Alva and the others.

Asked about the delayed raid on Aditya's house, Patil said: "Search warrant is given by courts on evidence and materials placed by the investigating officer. We submitted the evidence collected so far in court and obtained the warrant. In the raid, narcotics have been found."

In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya's farmhouse near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

The police team stormed into his grand house situated on the banks of Nagwara lake in Hebbal and searched the premises. The bungalow is spread over four acres and is used by Alva to organise parties, where drugs were allegedly supplied.

Those arrested in the case include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Tonse and an RTO clerk BK Ravishankar.

The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who was allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.

Another report claimed that Ravishankar had informed the police that most of the drug parties were held at Aditya's farmhouse. He had also confessed to the use and consumption of drugs in these parties. According to Ravishankar, it is the same farmhouse where ecstasy pills were consumed.

On Thursday, a video had gone viral, which led to allegations that one of the actors arrested in the case was involved in honey-trapping. A senior officer said that the video is yet to be verified, Bangalore Mirror reported.

CCB sleuths on Thursday arrested three more drug peddlers and recovered 90 kg of marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh, the report further said.

The accused have been identified as Azam Pasha (25) owner of the flat in Doddabanahalli where the marijuana was found, along with two of his associates: Masthan Vali (25) and Mohammed Abbas (27). All three have been arrested.

Police said that the accused would purchase marijuana from their contact Praveen from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and smuggle it to the city concealed in a goods vehicle. They would then store it at the flat and sell it to other peddlers in the city.

In the crackdown against drug peddlers in the state, many more actors and musicians, are under the police scanner for their alleged links to the massive drug racket.

The CCB sleuths on Wednesday also grilled actors and couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray in connection with the alleged drug trafficking case.

CCB sources said that they allegedly found pictures of the couple attending parties that other accused persons Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani had also attended.

They further said that the couple would be questioned about their links to other accused in the case, including Viren Khanna, Aditya, Rahul Tonse and Ravishankar.

"There was a video of Aindrita Ray promoting a party that went viral in some party groups. We want to question the couple based on that and also regarding the information provided by other accused persons," the CCB source said.

All the accused have been booked them under Sections 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.