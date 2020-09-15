Kannada actor-couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale summoned by CCB for questioning

CCB is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry and has carried out searches at the residence of various actors from the industry.

Actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale have been summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, tomorrow (16 September) to their office at 11 am, reports Asian News International.

As per a report by Filmi Beat, there are speculations that both the actors have been summoned by the CCB to be probed regarding the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. There is, however, no official confirmation regarding the same.

CCB is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry and has carried out searches at the residence of various actors from the industry.

According to The Times of India, Aindrita's name in the case cropped up on Sunday when a video of her surfaced on social media which showed her inviting people to Bally's Casino for special Eid party in which she was going to be a special guest.

Aindrita later addressed to a few news channels said that the video was made on the request of her Hindi film's marketing team. She also said that she had no connection with anyone running the casino. The actress further added that she was there with her co-stars and many other actors too have visited the casino on invite for marketing purposes. She even alleged that she was being singled out.

Deccan Herald quoted a senior officer who said that the CCB cannot disclose the exact evidence against the celebrity couple. The details will be shared after the CCB questions them. The actors have received the notice and assured the police to appear tomorrow.

Earlier this month, CCB sleuths raided actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru.

The CCB has stepped up its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry.

Filmmaker and journalist IndrajitLankesh in his statement to the CCB also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.