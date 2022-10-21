Bengaluru cop books another police official for violating traffic rules, receives mixed reactions

While the importance of following traffic rules and adhering to certain laws on the roads are being promoted by the department time and again, it is not just for civilians but for all police officers as well. Everyone stands equal before the law and thus is equally eligible for punishment if the situation calls for it. However, not every day do we see police officers breaking traffic rules or going against the laws. Well, this was the case recently in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar where a traffic police personnel fined another cop for violating a traffic rule.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the RT Nagar Traffic Police also shared a picture of the violator along with the officer-in-charge further stating that the person has been booked for the wrong use of his helmet. As per the caption, the person who has been identified as a police officer wore a ‘half helmet’ which is not allowed for two-wheelers in the city.

Check the tweet here:

Good evening sir

half helmet case booked against police

Tq pic.twitter.com/Xsx5UA40OY — R T NAGAR TRAFFIC BTP (@rtnagartraffic) October 17, 2022



Sharing it on Monday, the department wrote, “Good evening sir. Half helmet case booked against police. Thank you.”

In the meantime, as the post went viral, people have taken to the comment section to share their views. Some lauded the police officer in uniform for serving his duty without any bias while some went on to call it a ‘PR stunt’. In addition to that, some also shared the history of the particular vehicle mentioning that it has due of Rs 3,500 to be paid as previous fines.

A user commented, “I think this is stage-managed, this s/c shown does not have valid insurance, detective reg plate, etc… And what is the case booked for a half helmet that means 50% fine right. Please Advise using the correct name of offences.”

Check some reactions:

@CPBlr, @DCPTrWestBCP

I think this is an stage managed (ನಾಟಕ ), this s/c shown do not have an valid insurance, detective regplate, etc…

And what is the case booked for half helmet that meens 50% fine right..

Please Advise to use the correct name of offences — mani (@lalmaniwa) October 17, 2022

And you forgot to fine for defective number plate. — Naveen Kumar (@2009NAIK) October 17, 2022

@blrcitytraffic @DCPTrWestBCP There are additional 7 violations with total fine amount Rs. 3500. Is this recovered? pic.twitter.com/C2WH83qQXq — DGK (@GK_DGK) October 17, 2022

“half helmet” or “no ISI half helmet”? — VVV (@VijayVinceVahid) October 17, 2022

No pollution under control certificate

Not even one emission test since its registration pic.twitter.com/ZZc53poz9K — Fatman (@wishpurush) October 17, 2022

I think it’s double fines for traffic violation for traffic police if violated traffic rules — Anil Kumar V (@Jain851V) October 18, 2022

Staged. Why is he smiling and posing for camera. Who does that? — Pradhan Nanjappa (@Pradnanjappacn) October 17, 2022



Notably, wearing proper and secure helmets remains one of the most integral rules for people riding on two-wheelers. Police departments have been continuously encouraging citizens to always wear helmets while riding on bikes, scooters, or e-scooters.

