India

Bengaluru cop books another police official for violating traffic rules, receives mixed reactions

In a tweet shared by the RT Nagar Police, a police officer was booked at the traffic signal for wearing the wrong helmet while riding his scooter

FP Trending October 21, 2022 14:40:25 IST
Bengaluru cop books another police official for violating traffic rules, receives mixed reactions

Some lauded the police officer in uniform for serving his duty without any bias while some went on to call it a 'PR stunt'. Twitter/ @rtnagartraffic

While the importance of following traffic rules and adhering to certain laws on the roads are being promoted by the department time and again, it is not just for civilians but for all police officers as well. Everyone stands equal before the law and thus is equally eligible for punishment if the situation calls for it. However, not every day do we see police officers breaking traffic rules or going against the laws. Well, this was the case recently in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar where a traffic police personnel fined another cop for violating a traffic rule.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the RT Nagar Traffic Police also shared a picture of the violator along with the officer-in-charge further stating that the person has been booked for the wrong use of his helmet. As per the caption, the person who has been identified as a police officer wore a ‘half helmet’ which is not allowed for two-wheelers in the city.

Check the tweet here:


Sharing it on Monday, the department wrote, “Good evening sir. Half helmet case booked against police. Thank you.”

In the meantime, as the post went viral, people have taken to the comment section to share their views. Some lauded the police officer in uniform for serving his duty without any bias while some went on to call it a ‘PR stunt’. In addition to that, some also shared the history of the particular vehicle mentioning that it has due of Rs 3,500 to be paid as previous fines.

A user commented, “I think this is stage-managed, this s/c shown does not have valid insurance, detective reg plate, etc… And what is the case booked for a half helmet that means 50% fine right. Please Advise using the correct name of offences.”

Check some reactions:


Notably, wearing proper and secure helmets remains one of the most integral rules for people riding on two-wheelers. Police departments have been continuously encouraging citizens to always wear helmets while riding on bikes, scooters, or e-scooters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 21, 2022 14:40:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

IFS officer cautions people against cyber fraud on Twitter; shares photo of fake job offer
Education

IFS officer cautions people against cyber fraud on Twitter; shares photo of fake job offer

In his tweets shared on Tuesday, the officer shared a screenshot and further cautioned the people against such fake job offers

Harsh Goenka's take on traffic police at signal goes viral; leaves internet divided
India

Harsh Goenka's take on traffic police at signal goes viral; leaves internet divided

Sharing a picture on his Twitter handle, Harsh Goenka captioned a picture indicating that a traffic police officer is taking a bribe from a truck driver

Dog tries 'spooky' Halloween costume in cute post, picture goes viral
World

Dog tries 'spooky' Halloween costume in cute post, picture goes viral

The dog dressed up in a white bedsheet with cutouts of eyes and nose can be seen sitting calmly in a pumpkin patch while posing for pictures