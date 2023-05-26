India

Bengaluru auto driver knocks down techie for refusing to pay high fare and opting for Rapido bike

FP Staff May 26, 2023 12:31:43 IST
Representational image. News18

A software engineer in Bengaluru was knocked down by an auto driver after he refused to pay exorbitant fare and later opting for a Rapido bike. The entire event was caught on CCTV.

The auto driver was reportedly angry over the techie. From the CCTV footage it can be seen that the incident happened around 3:00 am on Thursday. The auto driver hit the techie in the HSR Layout Sector One area while he was waiting for his Rapido bike.

The footage shows that the software engineer tried to speak to the auto driver for a few minutes. Later, the auto driver all of a sudden hit the techie with his vehicle and ran away.

Sharing the CCTV footage on Twitter, Azhar Khan, the software engineer, said, “Last night 3:00 am I was taking ride from @rapidobikeapp and that drunk driver hit me his auto in Hsr layout sector 1 Banglore. I had company laptop and gadgets with me. He Hit me with his auto and run from there @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice.”

The viral footage caught attention of the Bangaluru police. They directed the HSR Layout traffic police to look into the case. The HSR Layout traffic police told Deccan Herald that the techie didn’t respond to their calls, and said that they can’t take any action against the auto driver till a complaint is filed.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 26, 2023 12:31:43 IST

