Bengaluru: At least one dead, several hurt after speeding Mercedes crashes, causes pile-up in Indiranagar

The speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler from behind and in order to escape from the accident spot, continued to crash into a number of other vehicles, said the police

FP Staff December 08, 2021 09:50:03 IST
Mangled remains of the Mercedes Benz. News18

One person was killed while at least six others were injured after an allegedly recklessly driven Mercedes Benz crashed into a number of vehicles at Bengaluru's Indiranagar market area on Tuesday, the traffic police informed.

The speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler from behind and in order to escape from the accident spot, continued to crash into a number of other vehicles on the road, added the police.

The driver of the speeding car had been identified as Suveed Cardio (43) while the deceased person had been identified as Hari Mahant (36), a resident of Assam, added the police.

The injured persons had been identified as bike rider Anand Kumar (36); the driver of a car Mahesh (27); passengers Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22); auto drivers Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30), as per the police.

"The speeding car driver Suveed Cardio, aged 43, then turned to the left and crashed into a Maruti Alto which in turn hit a Swift car. The Swift car then hit a Tata AC. The Mercedes car then turned to the right and hit two auto-rickshaws," said B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

"The driver of Maruti Alto, who has been identified as 36-year-old Hari Mahant, died on the spot. He was a native of Assam," he added.

All the injured were taken to Chinmaya Mission Hospital hospital in the city and traffic has been diverted from the area as officials are currently clearing the spot of the accident. A large stretch of the road has been cordoned off due to the number of vehicles involved.

A case has been registered at Ulsoor Traffic Police limit in Bengaluru and investigation is underway.

With input from agencies

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 09:50:03 IST

