Bengaluru: Amit Shah's route changed as short circuit triggers security scare

A short circuit triggered a security scare during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bengaluru on Wednesday, NDTV reported.

The sound was heard at around 4:30 pm near the city's Mount Carmel College which was on Shah's route, the report added.

His route was changed due to the incident, IANS quoted officials as saying.

The incident happened while the home minister was returning from an event in Chickballapur.

Police later found that underground electric cables had short circuited in the sewage.

According to NDTV, a thorough inspection was carried out by several policemen accompanied by sniffer dogs.

Security personnel in charge of Shah's protection were also involved in the inspection. The area was completely cleared out as the personnel examined the spot.

NDTV reported that police have ruled out a 'sabotage'.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. On Friday, the Union home minister attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math in Tumkur.

The routes taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers are scanned for a security breach in advance, as per protocol.

On 5 January, PM Modi cancelled his address in Punjab's Ferozepur over a security lapse. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The cavalcade was then headed back to the Bathinda airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the Punjab government was notified in advance about the prime minister's schedule and travel plan. It sought a detailed report from the state government over the incident.

