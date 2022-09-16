Bengal SSC scam: Former education board chief produced before CBI court

The probe agency has claimed that Ganguly needed to be interrogated further for his alleged role in the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools, in which thousands of meritorious and eligible job aspirants were cheated out of jobs in lieu of huge sums of money

New Delhi: Former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, was produced before a special CBI court in Kolkata’s Alipore on Friday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested the former education board official a day earlier for his alleged involvement in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam which has rocked the state for the past few months.

Ganguly was arrested on Thursday in Kolkata after seven hours of questioning by the federal agency.

The probe agency has claimed that Ganguly needed to be interrogated further for his alleged role in the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools, in which thousands of meritorious and eligible job aspirants were cheated out of jobs in lieu of huge sums of money. The SSC scam emerged when those aspirants who had been cheated out of jobs approached the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe into what had actually taken place under the guise of recruitment in government schools across West Bengal.

The CBI has alleged that Ganguly misused his position and gave undue advantage to undeserving and unlisted candidates for posts of Group-C staff in various government schools across West Bengal as part of a criminal conspiracy.

The former WBBSE chief was arrested on Thursday nearly two months after former education minister and veteran Trinamool Congress Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.

Last month, the central probe agency arrested former advisors of the SSC, Dr Shanti Prasad Sinha, and its ex-secretary Ashok Kumar Saha for their alleged involvement in the SSC scam. So far, five people have been arrested for their role in Bengal’s teacher recruitment scam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.