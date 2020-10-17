Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who claimed coronavirus is gone, tests positive for COVID-19
In September, the West Bengal BJP chief had accused the Mamata Banerjee govt of imposing lockdown in West Bengal only to stop BJP from organising public meetings before the Assembly polls due next year
In just over a month after claiming that 'corona is gone', West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was admitted to hospital on Friday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to PTI, doctors treating him at a private hospital said that his condition improved on Saturday after his oxygen saturation levels and other parameters "stabilised".
The Medinipur MP's fever subdued in the morning and he had a normal diet in the afternoon, they said.
A CT scan of Ghosh's thorax was done after doctors found "some defects in his lungs", they added.
"Ghosh underwent a CT scan of the thorax today afternoon after doctors found some defects in his lungs. His overall condition has improved as his fever has gone down.
"His oxygen saturation levels are normal and all his vitals are stable. He is on a normal diet," a doctor said.
The future course of treatment will be decided after the CT scan reports are received, he said.
The Medinipur MP had been keeping unwell for the last couple of days following which he took the COVID-19 test. He tested positive for the infection on Friday.
In September, the West Bengal BJP chief had claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is over but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is imposing lockdown and other restrictions in West Bengal only to stop BJP from organising public meetings before the Assembly polls due next year.
"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) brothers (supporters) are feeling uneasy after seeing the gathering (at the meeting). It is not due to the fear of coronavirus, but due to fear of BJP! Corona is over, but Didi is unnecessarily imposing lockdown across the state to stop BJP from holding meetings and rallies," Ghosh said.
The rally where Ghosh made his remark was held in Hooghly district in September which was attended by a large number of people disregarding the social distancing norms for checking the spread of the contagion.
The video of the meeting had gone viral.
With inputs from PTI
