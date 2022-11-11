'Behave like a PM': Shehbaz Sharif lampooned for mocking India's T20 World Cup loss
Shehbaz Sharif's trolling drew massive flak from Twitter users who lashed out at him for his 'childish remarks'
New Delhi: Taking a dig at India’s 10-wicket defeat in the T20 World Cup Semi-final match against England, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wrote on Twitter that the final match on Sunday is now between “152/0 vs 170/0,” apparently referring to India’s 10-wicket loss against Pakistan last year.
“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0,” Sharif tweeted after India’s loss.
However, Sharif’s trolling drew massive flak from Twitter users who lashed out at him for his “childish remarks”.
“Trolling badhiya kar lete ho Shehbaz Sharif. Lekin awaam trolling ke liye vote nahi deti. Apna dhyaan mulk ki behtari par lagao. Ye chidhane aur taunt maarne ka kaam aam logo par chhod do. Prime Minister ki tarah behave karo yaar,” on user wrote.
“Still your 93,000/0 record is better,” another one added while reminding Sharif of the 1971 war.
Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, “So this Sunday it’s: GDP rank 42nd vs GDP rank 6th (nominal, 2022). And we the world’s 5th largest economy that overtook both of the above will have a fun time cheering and enjoying whoever wins, cause WE are funding the #ICCWorldCup2022. Enjoy.”
He added, “Many Indians were happy for #PakistanCricket & were looking forward to seeing a thrilling #India vs #Pakistan final. This is the #Pakistan PM not some troll tweeting ! Would ANY of our INDIAN PM tweet this way? I guess this maturity in our leadership also shows in our economy!”
The Rohit Sharma-led side bowed out of the tournament after losing to England in the semis as the English side chased down a target of 169 runs with loss of no wicket and four overs to spare.
(With inputs from agencies)
