New Delhi: A day after a person was killed and 11 others critically injured in Begusarai firing incident, the police on Wednesday said that they have gathered some important leads from CCTV footage and dispatched four teams to nab the culprits.

“We’ve formed four teams to track down the accused from Tuesday’s incident. Teams are raiding neighbouring districts at all the suspected spots. We have gathered some important leads from a CCTVs footage,” said Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar.

He said the police is identifying all the prisoners released from jail and finding out common suspects from them.

“Patrolling of cars is on to be effective which was found to be lacking previously. Seven PCR operators have been suspended for laxity,” the SP said.

He said all borders have been sealed, check posts put up and intense checking is on.

“We have detained five persons since last night and the questioning is on. We’re working on all inputs we’ve received. We can spot four youths on two bikes in CCTVs who did the crime,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has summoned DGP Bihar to enquire about the the incident and progress made in the investigation.

On Tuesday evening, a person was killed and 11 others critically injured after two motorcycle-borne gunmen went on a rampage in Bihar’s Begusarai district, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas.

The gunmen opened fire at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town, targeting shops in the busy area, a police officer said.

Panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving shops open.

The miscreants then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, he said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, police said.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while others were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

