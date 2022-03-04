BECIL Recruitment: Apply for 86 vacancies at AIIMS Bhopal; check details here

The last date to register is 11 March and the roles are contractual

The online application process for recruitment to several posts in the Office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, has been started by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). Candidates who are interested and eligible can register themselves for the vacancies by visiting the official website at becilregistration.com

Those applying should note that the last date to register is 11 March. Through this recruitment drive, BECIL will fill up a total of 86 vacancies. All posts will be filled on a contract basis.

Check vacancy details here:

For Technical Assistant/ Technician posts: 41 positions

For Medical Record Technician: 34 posts

For Cashier: six vacancies

For Lab Attendant Grade-II: three vacancies

For Radiographic Technician Grade-I: one post

For Senior Mechanic: one post

Here are few steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:

Visit BECIL’s registration page at becilregistration.com

Search and click on New Registration tab and proceed with the BECIL registration process

Once they have been registered, candidates then need to login to the BECIL portal and apply for the chosen post

Upload all the necessary documents, pay the requested BECIL fee and submit the application

Finally, keep a printout of the BECIL application for future use or reference.

Before applying for any registered post, candidates are requested to read the official notification to check the detailed eligibility criteria for the vacancies. Find the official notice here.

Details on application fee and selection process:

Women applicants as well as those belonging to the General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman categories have to pay a fee of Rs 750. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH categories are required to pay Rs 450. An additional amount of Rs 500 will be applicable for all for every additional post applied.

Selection of the eligible candidates will be made as per prescribed norms and requirements of the job.

No Travelling Allowance (TA) or Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid by BECIL for attending the test/written exam/interview or even when joining the duty on selection.

For more details, keep a check on the official BECIL website regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.