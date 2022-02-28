The applicants selected through this BECIL recruitment drive will be 'deployed at government hospital in Delhi/NCR/Jhajjar,' according to the recruitment notice.

The deadline to apply for various vacancies at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is today, 28 February.

Interested applicants can view the detailed notice and apply for the posts on the official website - becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by BECIL for a number of posts, which include 51 vacancies for Medical Lab Technologists, as well as 22 Radiographers and 14 Lab Attendants. The recruitment is also being held for one Phlebotomist and eight Patient Care Coordinators.

The applicants selected through this BECIL recruitment drive will be "deployed at government hospital in Delhi/NCR/Jhajjar," according to the recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at becil.com

― Click on the link for the Careers tab given on the main page

― Select the option for ‘Registration’ and enter your details under the new registration option

― Complete the registration process and login to fill the BECIL application

― Upload the required documents and make the BECIL fee payment

― Submit your BECIL application and save a copy for future use

Application fee:

For General/OBC/ex-servicemen/women candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. For SC/ST/EWS/PH category applicants, the application fee is Rs 450. For every additional post applied, aspirants need to pay Rs 500.

Eligibility criteria:

For the post of Radiographer, candidates should be up to 45 years of age and must hold “BSc (Hons) in Radiography or BSc Radiography 3 years course from a recognized University/Institution.”

Medical Lab Technologist applicants should have a BSc (MLT) from a government-recognised university as well as two years of experience in the relevant field.

Individuals applying for Patient Care Coordinator should have an undergraduate degree in any field, preferably Life Sciences. They should also have at least one year of experience working in a hospital.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official notice here.

As per the notice, BECIL will communicate with selected candidates via their registered email or mobile number.

For more details regarding the recruitment process, applicants need to visit the BECIL website.

