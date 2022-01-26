Beating Retreat 2022: Ceremony to mark end of Republic Day celebrations to feature 1,000 drones; check details here
India will be the fourth country to put up an indigenously designed and conceptualised drone show of this size after China, Russia & US, officials said
New Delhi: The annual ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony which takes place on 29 January in Delhi is going to witness a spectacular show of around 1,000 drones, this year.
As reported by news agency ANI, the move is an initiative to encourage an IIT-Delhi startup. The Times of India reported that the startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’, supported by the Department of Science & Technology, had indigenously developed these drones. India will be the fourth country to put up an indigenously designed and conceptualised drone show of this size after China, Russia & US, Defence Ministry officials said.
Apart from the drone show, a laser show will also be held during the ceremony.
To encourage a start up of IIT-Delhi, for the first time 1000 drones will perform during Beating Retreat event. After China, Russia and UK, India will be the fourth country to perform drone show: MoD Sources
Republic Day Celebrations
This year's Republic Day celebrations began on 23 January. They will end on 30 January. Celebrations were planned for 23 January as the date marked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.
The R-Day parade will begin at 10:30 am on 26 January, half an hour later than usual due to a prediction of fog. At the Rajpath, 10 large LEDs have been installed for better visibility of the parade. The show will begin with a fly-past, in which 75 aircraft will take part.
This year’s invitees include construction workers, sanitary workers, front line workers and auto-rickshaw drivers as the purpose is to give an opportunity to each and every person in the society.
In-a-first, eco-friendly invitation cards with seeds of medicinal plants such as Aloe Vera, Ashwagandha and Amla have also been sent to invitees. Along with these, a total of 10 75-metre-long painting scrolls will be displayed along Rajpath.
A nationwide competition called ‘Vande Bharatam’ was earlier organised by the Defence and Culture Ministries to select 600 young artists who will also perform at Rajpath this year.
NCC cadets will present a ‘plaque of gratitude’ to the next of kin of 5,000 fallen heroes during the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage at the National War Memorial in Delhi on 26 January. The program called ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Nama’ will continue till 15 August to felicitate the next of kin of 26,466 fallen heroes, as reported by TOI.
