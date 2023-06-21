Beat the Heat: 10 top off-beat travel destinations in India this summer

As the scorching summer sun bears down upon us, it’s time to seek refuge in the cool and serene landscapes of North India. While popular tourist destinations tend to get overcrowded during this time, several off-beat travel spots offer a refreshing and unique experience.

From picturesque hill stations to cultural marvels, North India has something to offer to every traveller seeking respite from the summer heat. Let’s explore some of the best off-beat travel destinations in North India that are perfect for your summer getaway.

Chopta – The Mini Switzerland of India:

Located in Uttarakhand state, Chopta is a pristine hill station known for its untouched beauty and breathtaking vistas. With lush meadows, dense forests, and panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, Chopta offers a perfect escape from the scorching summer heat. Embark on a trek to Tungnath, the highest Shiva temple in the world, or simply immerse yourself in the tranquillity of this hidden gem.

Mandi – The Land of Serenity:

Located in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Mandi is a charming town blessed with natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage. The town is dotted with ancient temples, picturesque lakes, and magnificent palaces. Take a stroll along the banks of the Beas River, explore the quaint markets, and witness the unique International Mandi Shivratri Fair, which attracts visitors from far and wide.

Orchha – A Tapestry of History and Architecture:

Nestled on the banks of the Betwa River in Madhya Pradesh, Orchha is a hidden gem that showcases the grandeur of medieval India. The town is famous for its awe-inspiring palaces, intricately carved temples, and magnificent cenotaphs. Walk through history as you explore the magnificent Orchha Fort, the exquisite Jehangir Mahal, and the mystical Chaturbhuj Temple.

Tawang – Land of Monastic Charms:

Situated in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang is a mesmerizing destination known for its Buddhist monasteries and breathtaking landscapes. The Tawang Monastery, the largest monastery in India, is a must-visit attraction that exudes peace and spirituality. Take in the panoramic views of the snow-clad mountains, visit the stunning Nuranang Waterfalls, and immerse yourself in the unique blend of culture and natural beauty that Tawang offers.

Nainital – Tranquillity by the Lake:

Although Nainital is relatively popular, it still retains its off-beat charm and is an ideal summer retreat. Nestled amidst the Kumaon hills in Uttarakhand, Nainital is famous for its pristine lakes, lush forests, and pleasant weather. Take a boat ride on the emerald waters of Naini Lake, explore the Mall Road bustling with shops and cafes, and visit the Naina Devi Temple for a spiritual experience.

Tirthan Valley:

Tirthan Valley is located in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu District at an elevation of 1600 metres above sea level. Named after the Tirthan River that runs through it, Tirthan Valley is located about 3 kilometres from the Great Himalayan National Park’s entrance. This location is rich in adventure activities and a nature lover’s paradise.

Mukteshwar:

Mukteshwar is a small town located in Uttarakhand and is known for its scenic beauty and adventure activities like trekking and rock climbing. Mukteshwar takes its name from the 350-year-old Mukteshwer Dham temple, whose reigning deity is Lord Shiva. The majestic Himalayan range may be seen from the top of the mountain on which Mukteshwar Temple stands.

Kasol:

Kasol is located in Himachal Pradesh and is known for its scenic beauty, adventure activities like trekking, and hippie culture. It is well-known for its trekking paths, including hikes to Kheerganga, Yanker Pass, Sar Pass, and Pin Parbati Pass. Visit the village of Malana to get a true sense of the culture in this region. Malana, located a few kilometres from Kasol, is a little hamlet inhabited by people who live in self-imposed solitude. However, the area has many scenic attractions and is commonly referred to as “Little Greece.”

Binsar:

Binsar is located in Uttarakhand and is known for its scenic beauty and wildlife sanctuary. Due to its location, it offers spellbinding views of the majestic Himalayan peaks such as Chaukhamba, Trishul, Nanda Devi, Shivling and Panchachuli. Locals say Binsar was named after the Bineshwar Mahadev temple, a 16th-century temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Ziro Valley:

Ziro is a small hill town in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. It is a census town and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which is enough to draw tourists to this valley. Ziro is a haven for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike. This unique hill hamlet’s mesmerising panoramic splendour, dotted with terraced rice fields, lush bamboo woods, and picturesque trails flanked with tall blue and green pines, makes it one of India’s most photogenic valleys.

