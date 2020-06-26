BCECEB extends application deadline for DCECE 2020 till 2 July; last date for submitting fee is 4 July
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date for submitting applications for DCECE till 2 July
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jason Gillespie says old habits like licking fingers subconsciously will be biggest challenge for pacers
Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie feels the biggest challenge that fast bowlers will face due to the saliva ban is to get rid of the old habit of subconsciously licking their fingers while walking back to the bowling mark.
Railways says Rs 2 lakh likely to be spent on each COVID-19 isolation coach; Rs 620 crore sanctioned so far
Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said this was the budgetary estimate of the Railways for the 5,213 coaches which have been modified as isolation coaches and the money for it has already been received from the central Covid care fund.
LaLiga: Fans to be asked to wear face masks, avoid hugs and high-fives when they're eventually allowed in stands
Fans will have their temperature checked and will need to wear face masks when they are eventually allowed back into football stadiums in Spain, according to protocol guidelines sent to clubs.