BCECEB extends application deadline for DCECE 2020 till 2 July; last date for submitting fee is 4 July

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has extended the last date for submitting applications for DCECE till 2 July

FP Trending June 26, 2020 23:35:13 IST

