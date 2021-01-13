BCECE ITICAT 2020 counselling registration begins from 15 Jan at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The notification further revealed that the last date of online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking is 24 January
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Tuesday, in an official notice regarding ITICAT 2020 counselling, stated that online registration and choice filling for seat allotment will begin on 15 January.
The notification further revealed that the last date of online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking is 24 January.
The date for first round provisional seat allotment is 29 January, while the second round provisional seat allotment is 9 February.
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_ITIC20_12.pdf
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_ITIC20_12.pdf
The report adds that candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment can apply for second round.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/admissions/bcece-iticat-counselling-registration-to-begin-from-jan-15-check-key-dates-101610513629995.html
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on BCECE ITICAT Counselling 2021 link available for counselling.
Step 3: Following that candidates need to enter their details that are required in the application form and upload the documents.
Step 4: Candidates need to make the payment and click on submit.
Step 5: Following submission, they need to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
BCECEB released the result for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test 2020 in Decmeber, 2020.
As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be at least 14 years old, cleared Class 10 from a recognised board andappeared for maths and science papers in the final examination.
https://www.firstpost.com/india/bceceb-iticat-result-2020-released-download-rank-card-from-bceceboard-bihar-gov-in-9147281.html
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bihar BCECE counselling 2020 schedule released: Registration to start on 8 January at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
BCECE counselling 2020 process will commence from 8 January. The schedule has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar BCECE Counselling 2020: Registration process begins today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
If a candidate is registering during the first round, then the candidate will not be allowed to enroll and fill choice in the second round.