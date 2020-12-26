BCECEB ITICAT result 2020 released; download rank card from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and must have appeared for maths and science papers in the final examination
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 at its official website. Candidates who had given the examination can check their scores from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their admit card from the official website.
As per a report in The Indian Express, candidates will have to participate in the online counselling, based on their ranking. The report adds that the details of the counselling have not yet been released.
The eligibility criteria for BCECEB ITICAT 2020 states that the candidates' age should be at least 14 years and they must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and must have appeared for maths and science papers in the final examination.
The report adds that on 24 December, Directorate General of Training (DGT) joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students and make employability skilling programme future-ready.
Here is the direct link to download the rank card: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ITICAT2020_RANK/ITICAT_2020Rank.php
Here is a step by step guide to download BCECEB ITICAT 2020 rank card:
Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Once there, candidates need to click on the ITICAT rank card link.
Step 3: They will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Candidates need to log-in using credentials. Once logged in, the result will appear, which they will have to download for future reference.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bihar DCECE 2020: Deadline for online registration of entrance exam extended again; candidates can apply till 28 June on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar DCECE 2020: The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2020 was initially scheduled for 19 and 20 April but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavius.
Bihar DCECE 2020 online application deadline extended till 19 June; candidates can apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
BCECEB said that the applicants can edit or make corrections in the form from 22 to 25 June through the application correction window.
Bihar ITICAT 2020: BCECEB releases admit card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, exam to be held on 4 Dec
Candidates appearing for the exam can download their Bihar ITICAT 2020 admit card from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth