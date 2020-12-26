BCECEB ITICAT result 2020 released; download rank card from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and must have appeared for maths and science papers in the final examination

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 at its official website. Candidates who had given the examination can check their scores from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their admit card from the official website.

As per a report in The Indian Express, candidates will have to participate in the online counselling, based on their ranking. The report adds that the details of the counselling have not yet been released.

The eligibility criteria for BCECEB ITICAT 2020 states that the candidates' age should be at least 14 years and they must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board and must have appeared for maths and science papers in the final examination.

The report adds that on 24 December, Directorate General of Training (DGT) joined hands with Microsoft and NASSCOM Foundation to provide digital content for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students and make employability skilling programme future-ready.

Here is the direct link to download the rank card: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ITICAT2020_RANK/ITICAT_2020Rank.php

Here is a step by step guide to download BCECEB ITICAT 2020 rank card:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, candidates need to click on the ITICAT rank card link.

Step 3: They will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates need to log-in using credentials. Once logged in, the result will appear, which they will have to download for future reference.